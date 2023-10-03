Nordstrom Rack To Open New Location In San Antonio, Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Seattle-based fashion retailer

Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN ) announced plans to open a new

Nordstrom Rack

in San Antonio, Texas.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack

location in

San Antonio, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering,"

said

Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of

Nordstrom

Rack Stores.

"In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in

San Antonio can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 25,000 square-foot store will be located in Bandera Pointe, a popular shopping center in Bexar County that includes Lowe's, Target, TJ Maxx, Ross, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy. Bandera Pointe is owned and managed by SITE Centers and is ideally located off of Loop 1604 and Bandera Road. With the addition of this new location, two stores opening this fall in Denton and Allen and the recently opened location in San Antonio,

Nordstrom

will operate 22

Nordstrom Rack

stores and 8 Nordstrom

stores in

Texas. The store is scheduled to open in fall 2024.

Nordstrom Rack

is the off-price retail division of

Nordstrom, Inc.

and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms.

Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at

Nordstrom

stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom and NordstromRack , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.7 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high-household-income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company. Additional information about the Company is available at .

About

Nordstrom

At

Nordstrom, Inc.

(NYSE: JWN ), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350

Nordstrom,

Nordstrom

Local and

Nordstrom

Rack locations or digitally through our

Nordstrom

and

Nordstrom Rack

apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to

leaving the world better than we found it .

