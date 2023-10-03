Minneapolis All Energy Solar Installation Showcased In Sustainability Tour

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAINT PAUL, Minn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, the Minnesota Renewable Energy Society (MRES) will host its Sustainability Tour, showcasing homes and businesses that operate with solar energy and other forms of sustainable living. All Energy Solar's customer-turned-employee, Rolf Scholtz, is opening up his home to the public to help spread information about the benefits of living with solar .

The MRES Sustainability Tour takes place from October 6th to October 8th throughout the greater Twin Cities metro area. Visiting homes on the tour is an excellent way to see the passion and real effects solar has had on homes in the local community as a viable energy source. While decades ago, it seemed somewhat unattainable to the public, solar has become increasingly common. MRES has been hosting tours for over 20 years, and now more than ever, showcased homes are owned by the average person, not just an unattainable dream home.

Before he was on the sales team, Rolf Scholtz was an All Energy Solar customer . In 2016, he had a 24-panel photovoltaic (PV) solar array installed at his home, and since then, Rolf has continued to add additional sustainable elements. In 2020, an

EV and off-peak charger

was added; then a Sense Energy Monitor in 2021; and most recently, a Tesla Powerwall battery in 2022.

During the peak solar production seasons of spring and summer, Rolf's home is fully solar-powered about 85 percent of the time or 99 percent when air conditioning is not running. After personally experiencing the benefits of solar and the dedication of All Energy Solar, Rolf decided to

join the company

and has been a valued team member ever since.

This Minneapolis home will be available for viewing on Sunday, October 8th, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Scholtz commented "This is a great opportunity for people in the community to see how solar energy is an attainable reality for the average home ."



The property has the special bonus of having Rolf, who is well-versed in

residential solar installations , making it the perfect property to visit for people who have questions on how to go solar or adding sustainable elements to a property.

"It's an honor to share my home and the success of my solar panel system. I am lucky that what started out as a way to save money and be more environmentally friendly has shaped into my job," said Scholtz, who is looking forward to the event .

Visiting the showcased homes and buildings is free to the public. The tour offers the experience of

seeing the benefits of solar in person. If some people can't make it to any of the stops on the tour, various virtual tours show more solar-powered and sustainable homes.

