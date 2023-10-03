Company Information On A Material Event

After change of controlling shareholder, the Board of AB SNAIGĖ has dismissed Mindaugas Sologubas from the position of the company's general director from October 4, 2023, and appointed company's executive director Ruslanas Lugovik as temporary general director from October 5, 2023.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.