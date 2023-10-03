IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 39 - 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market
| Name of issuer
| Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
| Day of transaction
| Identification code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
| Market (MIC Code)
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 25/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 84
| 123.40
| AQEU
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 25/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 32
| 123.40
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 25/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 38
| 122.40
| TQEX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 25/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 1,446
| 123.01
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 26/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 9
| 123.30
| AQEU
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 26/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 382
| 123.48
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 26/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 79
| 123.07
| TQEX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 26/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 1,130
| 122.94
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 27/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 116
| 122.88
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 27/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 8
| 125.20
| TQEX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 27/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 1,476
| 123.52
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 28/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 161
| 122.38
| AQEU
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 28/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 38
| 122.50
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 28/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 1,401
| 122.28
| XPAR
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 29/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 37
| 125.00
| AQEU
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 29/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 302
| 124.77
| CEUX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 29/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 61
| 124.80
| TQEX
| IPSEN
| 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
| 29/09/2023
| FR0010259150
| 1,200
| 124.75
| XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| * Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|
| TOTAL
| 8,000
| 123.33
|
Attachment
MAR Report_IPSEN_2023-10-02 (2)
Attachments MAR Report_IPSEN_2023-10-02 (2)...
MENAFN03102023004107003653ID1107181322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.