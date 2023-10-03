Vidmob Appoints New Global Vice President Of Agency Partnerships

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob , the leading creative effectiveness platform, today announced the recent appointment of Robert Wollner in the newly created role of VP of Agency Partnerships. In this pivotal role, Wollner will play a vital part in nurturing and advancing the company's collaborations with key global agencies.



Wollner joins VidMob after nearly six years at Google, leading Google Cloud and Google Business Data & Tech relationships, working with global agency partners such as WPP, IPG, and Havas. With 20 years in technology, data, and marketing, Wollner has extensive experience supporting the digital transformation of global brands and partners.

Based in the UK but with a global remit, Wollner will report to the Chief Revenue Officer , Jean Phillipe Maheu, and he will oversee the development of agency partnerships while establishing new ones.

Commenting on the announcement, Robert Wollner said: “I'm excited to be a part of VidMob's journey bringing creative and media data together, driving media optimisations and improved campaign performance. VidMob's technology brings creative effectiveness to life and drives superior campaign performance. With more platforms and creative than ever, the ability to analyse and interact with creative data is critical and partnering with our agency partners is key for us to support our global business growth.”

CEO and Co-Founder Alex Collmer said: “When it comes to connecting brands with high-quality tech, agencies are critical in bridging this gap, helping to boost campaigns and promote creative effectiveness. Strengthening our team with experienced and talented professionals, such as Robert, empowers us to continue our journey of supporting successful brands and their agencies with cutting-edge technologies that deliver exceptional results. Communicating the value of creative effectiveness is paramount to the success of our clients, and Robert's impressive career will be pivotal in supporting our business expansion.”

VidMob is the leading creative effectiveness platform, trusted by the biggest global brands to drive ROI through AI-driven creative data. With unmatched AI & ML technology and the most connections to the world's leading digital channels like Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitter, Snap, Pinterest, Hulu and Reddit, VidMob delivers powerful creative insights that result in meaningful business impact. Clients can effectively measure creative quality, and learn their brand's best practices in an end-to-end platform to get the most out of every media dollar they invest.

