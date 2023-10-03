Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Launches New Customer Web Portal Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Customer Portal Offers Technology-Focused Offering to Supplement Current Compliance Offerings for Emerging Markets





FRESNO, CA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the leading provider of full-spectrum risk management services specializing in end-to-end cash flow protection focusing on compliance and secure cash management & logistics, announced today the launch of its new customer web portal service to offer compliance tools for high-risk businesses.

“Managing efficient cash logistics is a challenge for any business, with even more need to manage regulations in emerging markets. By capitalizing on cutting-edge technology developed to navigate unique problems, OSS aims to provide our customers with the effective tools necessary to accomplish that mission,” said Tim Tofaute, Director of Operations and Security at Operational Security Solutions.“This new portal offers powerful features for business owners and managers at any level – including the ability to map managers, supervisors or staff to specific locations for security and efficiency.”

The new portal features on-demand deposit reporting, which allows users to search and pull detailed information on their deposits including shortages/overages, currency denomination amounts and date of deposit. Customers can also request pick up service with“push button” convenience and add optional information such as ticketed request numbers, deposit quantities and bag serial numbers. More information about the customer portal is available on the OSS website.

“Leveraging technology to help businesses with new tools in high-risk markets is a major mission for OSS, and we are proud to be rolling out this offering on our website,” said Scott Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Operational Security Solutions. "This service offers our clients 24/7 access to compliance tools that are searchable and offer a great depth of knowledge from OSS' years of experience in emerging markets.”

The new customer portal service offers searchable digital tools, an added level of compliance, and security tools and knowledge in secure cash-in-transit (CIT) practices. Interested businesses or OSS customers are urged to reach out to OSS to request access or more information on the new digital web portal.

After establishing itself as the leading security and compliance solution provider for high-risk industries on the West Coast, OSS expanded its operations into the East Coast beginning with the target markets of New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Nevertheless, OSS East is able to service as far north as Massachusetts and as far south as Virginia and Washington, DC. Notably, OSS is the only risk management company specializing in secure Cash-In Transit services that boasts a no-loss record to date.

To learn more about OSS visit .

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was established in 2017 by a team of seasoned professionals with diverse backgrounds in law enforcement and federal service. Driven by a shared passion for safeguarding businesses in highly regulated industries, OSS has made it their mission to provide the highest quality security, banking and cash flow protection services to their clients. OSS' bicoastal operations in California and Philadelphia currently support nearly 300 businesses and two dozen financial institutions with their comprehensive suite of services, including secure cash management and logistics, Cash-In-Transit and ATM services, security consulting, and compliance services. With decades of collective expertise in law enforcement and regulatory operations, OSS is uniquely positioned to identify and neutralize the intricate risks confronting cash-intensive industries with limited access to traditional banking services.



Public Relations Contact:

Cassandra Dowell



