Save Up To 35% On Litime October Prime Day 2023

SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LiTime, a leading supplier of high-quality LiFePO4 deep cycle batteries, inverters, golf cart batteries, and accessories, has announced an exciting upcoming shopping event: LiTime October Amazon Prime Day 2023 . Scheduled for October 1st, the event promises to bring exceptional deals and promotional prices on a wide range of products.For those who are not an Amazon Prime member, they can still take advantage of promotional prices on LiTime's official website during the event. And for new users, there's an additional 5% discount available on their first purchase.【LiTime 48V 60Ah Golf Cart LiFePO4 Battery - $999.99 (was $1399.99) 】The LiTime 48V 60Ah Golf Cart LiFePO4 lithium Battery, a game-changer for golfers seeking to eliminate the hassle of heavy lead-acid batteries. Shedding over 200 lbs from the cart, this battery offers a significant weight reduction, enhancing maneuverability and delivering exceptional speed on the course. Its seamless integration into the cart ensures easy installation without the need for complicated wiring, providing a hassle-free experience. With over 4000 deep cycles, this battery guarantees long-lasting performance, making it an excellent choice for frequent golf cart use.【LiTime 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 Battery - $339.99 (was $369.99) 】Experience uninterrupted power and unmatched durability with the 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 battery. Delve into a world of cutting-edge technology and outstanding low-temperature protection that defies the harshest conditions. This battery is specifically designed to excel in colder climates, making it an exceptional choice for those who face extreme weather.The standout feature of the LiTime battery is its revolutionary low-temperature cutoff protection system. Unlike traditional batteries that struggle in chilly temperatures, this battery thrives. It allows for charging above 32°F (0°C) and safeguards against damage when temperatures drop below that threshold. Furthermore, it automatically recovers when temperatures rise above 41°F (5°C), ensuring optimal functionality.Weighing only 23, the LiTime 12V 100Ah TM is remarkably lightweight compared to its lead acid counterparts. The slim and portable design of this product revolutionizes the energy needs of users, offering them enhanced convenience and versatility.What's more, this battery has been meticulously engineered to endure even the harshest environments, making it exceptionally reliable for marine applications. Its resistance to moisture, dust, and salt spray sets a new standard for durability.Renowned YouTuber Will Prowse, a trusted authority in the industry, highly recommends the 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 battery. Its exceptional low-temperature protection capabilities and impressive performance have made it one of the most sought-after options in the market, gaining rapid popularity among users. It has even sponsored the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cementing its reputation as a reliable energy solution.【LiTime 12V 230Ah Upgraded Low Temperature Protection - $669.99 (was $739.99) 】The upgraded 12V 230Ah is equipped with a cutting-edge low-temperature charging protection feature. When the cell temperature falls below 32°F, the battery automatically disconnects from charging, safeguarding the cells from potential damage caused by charging in freezing conditions.With the inclusion of a 200A BMS (Battery Management System) board, this battery can support a maximum load of 2560W, delivering reliable power to the devices. A fully charged 12 230Ah Plus LiFePO4 battery provides an impressive 2944Wh of usable energy, allowing it to power 1kWh of housing demand for nearly three days. Compared to similar-sized lead-acid batteries, the LiTime battery offers a remarkable 50% increase in power. It also boasts a low self-discharge rate and minimal capacity loss, ensuring optimal performance over time.【Other Units Highly Recommended on LiTime October Prime Day 2023 】LiTime 12V 50Ah LiFePO4 Battery --- $159.99 (was $199.99)LiTime 12V 460Ah LiFePO4 Battery -- $1649.99 (was $1749.99)LiTime 51 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery -- $1599.99 (was $1799.99)【One-Stop Shop for Energy Solutions】LiTime, a renowned provider of energy solutions, offers customers a convenient one-stop shop for all their energy-related needs. Their extensive range of products goes beyond affordable LiFePO4 batteries, encompassing a variety of essential accessories. From LiFePO4 battery chargers and inverters to solar charger controllers and battery monitors, LiTime has thoughtfully curated a selection that complements their batteries perfectly.Gone are the days of tirelessly searching for compatible accessories from various sources. With LiTime, customers can rest assured that they will find everything they require for their energy setup in one convenient place. By offering a comprehensive range of products, LiTime ensures a seamless and efficient solution for all energy needs.

