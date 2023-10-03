The Standard Fluids Corporation Announces International Debut At Intersec

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Luis GonzalezRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Standard Fluids Corporation is proud to announce its attendance at the 5th Edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia from October 3 to October 5, 2023. Standard Fluids is making its international debut at the conference as a new company with a long history of supplying the global marketplace with high-quality, environmentally sustainable chemical fluids. The team looks forward to sharing its story on the world stage and introducing its products to those attending the conference.“We are thrilled to introduce The Standard Fluids Corporation, our team, and to debut our chemical fluid product, SFTM 1230 Fire Protection Fluid, along with our immersion cooling and other engineered fluid products,” Standard Fluids President Luis Gonzalez said.“Our team has more than 140 years of combined experience and includes some very familiar faces in our industry. We are honored to launch our company on the international stage at Intersec.”In addition to Gonzalez, the team includes Rory Quirk, Vice President of Standard Fluids and Paul Rivers, P.E. in a principal advisory role, Mark Smith as North American Operations Director, and Kelvin Cabrera as International Operations Director.Standard Fluids' MissionStandard Fluids' mission is to supply the global marketplace with environmentally sustainable fluorinated fluids that meet or exceed current product offerings. The team is driven by its commitment to efficiently provide a competitively priced fluid where every batch is tested for purity and effectiveness.“We are excited to tell people about our company, our team, and our commitment that Standard Fluids' customers will receive superior products, support, and technical services,” Gonzalez said.“Our team is second to none, and our precision chemicals are optimal for various applications where safety is paramount and performance and sustainability are non-negotiable. We guarantee the quality and performance of our products, which have withstood rigorous, third-party testing.”A Team of Renowned Industry ExpertsThe team's experience represents the specialty fields of fire protection engineering, fire suppression, chemical engineering, and telecommunications. Having been at the forefront of establishing industry norms, this group of industry experts understands what it takes to supply materials that satisfy customer demands around safety, performance, and sustainability. Technical representation from industry experts provides guidance from the laboratory to the field, through final delivery to meet customer demands.Standard Fluids is already being sought out to fill orders across the globe serving markets supporting mission-critical applications for a wide variety of industries including marine, transit, data centers, oil and gas, energy, aviation, museum and archives, medical centers, and industrial facilities.A recent gap in the chemical fluids market created when 3M exited the space provided the perfect opportunity for Gonzalez, Quirk and Rivers to team up and put their experience to work for the industry. Gonzalez, Smith and Cabrera are former senior account executives, who, along with Rivers were members of the global team responsible for a multimillion-dollar fire protection fluid business.Rivers has more than 45 years in the fire protection industry and was the lead inventor and original patent-holder for the very successful and recently discontinued 3MTM NovecTM 1230 Fire Protection Fluid product. Gonzalez has 40 years in the fire protection industry, and Quirk is an accomplished international entrepreneur with 20 years of experience working in China, Asia, MEA and the U.S. markets. Smith has been a leader in the fire protection industry for more than 25 years and is coordinating sales and marketing opportunities for key accounts and associations primarily based in North America. Emphasis will also be given to key specifiers and end users in multiple vertical markets. Cabrera is leading international operations on fire suppression, heat transfer, and precision cleaning applications focused mainly on the data center, telecommunications, and manufacturing markets.“I couldn't be happier to be reunited with this team,” Smith said.“We have worked together for years and have been highly successful at providing a quality product to our customers. We look forward to renewing our customer relationships and building an even stronger business.”Cabrera agreed noting that former customers have sought out this team for their chemical fluids needs.“We have been in contact with many customers with whom we have built strong relationships over the years,” he said.“They come to us because we provide the solutions they need from the people they trust.”To learn more about The Standard Fluids Corporation, contact the team at or visit our website at .

