Aéroports de Paris SA - Voting rights as of 30 September 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October 3th, 2023
Aéroports de Paris SA
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 30 September 202 3
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the“ A utorité des Marchés F inanciers ”
ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD
| Date
| Total number of shares
| Total number of gross voting rights
| Total number of net voting rights1
| 30/09/2023
| 98,960,602
| 163,917,109
| 163,601,139
1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights.
Attachment
Aéroports de Paris SA - Voting rights as of 30 September 2023
Attachments Aéroports de Paris SA - Voting rights as of 30 September 2023...
MENAFN03102023004107003653ID1107181290
