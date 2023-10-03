Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From September 28Th To September 29Th, 2023

Nanterre, October 03rd, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From September 28 th to September 29 th , 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 28th to September 29th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market