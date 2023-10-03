Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From September 28Th To September 29Th, 2023


10/3/2023 12:01:33 PM

Nanterre, October 03rd, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From September 28 th to September 29 th , 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 28th to September 29th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 28-Sep-23 FR0000125486 24 712 104,2585 XPAR
VINCI 28-Sep-23 FR0000125486 9 805 104,2695 CEUX
VINCI 28-Sep-23 FR0000125486 2 505 104,2736 TQEX
VINCI 28-Sep-23 FR0000125486 2 439 104,2813 AQEU
VINCI 29-Sep-23 FR0000125486 50 000 105,1823 XPAR
VINCI 29-Sep-23 FR0000125486 15 287 105,1758 CEUX
VINCI 29-Sep-23 FR0000125486 4 981 105,1765 TQEX
VINCI 29-Sep-23 FR0000125486 5 000 105,1853 AQEU
TOTAL 114 729 104,8653

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

