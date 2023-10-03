Kylie Rae Fitzgibbons (KROS) Brings Sunshine At The Caribbean Happiness Conference 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grand Cayman Cayman Islands , Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Caribbean Conference, Grand Cayman's Kylie, the "Rae of Sunshine," showcased her acclaimed "Service with a Smile" hospitality customer journey framework.



The "Happy to Serve You!" The Caribbean Happiness Conference, held at the Marriott Beach Resort Curaçao on September 11, 2023, was illuminated by the radiant presence of Kylie Rae Fitzgibbons , the renowned Director of Happiness from the Cayman Islands. The Royal Ballroom was filled with eager professionals from Aruba, Bonaire, Netherlands, Barbados, Grand Cayman, and all across Curacao, including esteemed members of parliament.

“A common proverb says, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. I like to say, the ultimate experience journey can be designed. It begins and ends with a smile.” Kylie Rae Fitzgibbons

The day began with a soul-soothing sound bath healing ceremony, led by Ina Martina, setting the stage for a series of enlightening discussions on the synergy of happiness and service.







Photo caption: Nicole Maduro, Ron Johnson, Carla Balentina-Martina, Jandino Asporaat, Kylie Rae Fitzgibbons, Dr. Rayla Pikeri, Judith Oleana-Ubaghs, Muryad de Bruin, Ina Martina (left to right)



Guided by the expert MC, Nicole Maduro, a renowned Journalist and Communication Specialist, the event flowed seamlessly.

Jandino Asporaat, the keynote speaker from the Netherlands, combined humor and wisdom, emphasizing the essence of starting one's journey and the power of gratitude.

Muryad de Bruin of the Curaçao Tourist Board presented the innovative approach of tracking island experience scores for both tourists and locals.

Ron Johnson from Barbados showcased the intrinsic link between employee happiness and customer satisfaction through his engaging red balloon activity and book signing sessions.

Kylie Rae Fitzgibbons, the Cayman Islands star of the event, equipped attendees with a structured approach to consistently deliver "Service with a Smile." Participants left with a comprehensive map framework, focusing on the five pivotal touchpoints of an overall experience journey.

Judith Oleana-Ubaghs passionately discussed the transformative role of a Chief Happiness Officer within organizations, while Dr. Rayla Pikeri introduced the audience to the exciting intersection of Artificial Intelligence, happiness, and service.

The event's unparalleled success was a testament to the vision of Carla Balentina-Martina and the unwavering support of her team, vendors, and sponsors.

Anticipate more enlightening sessions from the Caribbean Happiness Conference in the near future.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact the press release publicist, Qamar Zaman

T: 345-327-7206 CaymanStory

About Kylie Rae Fitzgibbons (KROS)

Kylie Rae Fitzgibbons is a renowned service consultant with over 16 years of experience in the luxury market of the Hospitality and Tourism industry. Her illustrious career includes a decade with The Ritz-Carlton and over four years with the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa pre-opening team. She is the visionary behind the "Service with a Smile Program," dedicated to infusing happiness into company cultures, reigniting passion for service, enhancing guest engagement, and boosting financial performance. Kylie Rae is a passionate advocate for wellness in the workplace and has become a respected figure in luxury hospitality consulting.

About CaymanStory

Located in the picturesque Grand Cayman, Cayman Story is a dedicated storytelling company with a unique mission. We specialize in offering customized solutions to assist your Cayman Islands-based business in its journey of inception, growth, and transformation into a captivating Cayman Story.

Publicist: Arnie Joy T 345-327-7206 CaymanStory



