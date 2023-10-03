Baseball Book The Death Row All Stars On Deck In Time For World Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Death Row All Stars

Death Row Inmates Play Ball for Stays of Execution

- George Brett, Hall of Fame baseball player for the Kansas City RoyalsGRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023/EINPresswire / -- Bestselling authors controversial baseball book will carry readers to the World Series. Based on the true story of the death row inmates in Wyoming in 1911 who played baseball in exchange for stays of execution, The Death Row All Stars is the tale of accused murderer Joseph Seng and the team of sluggers who took on all comers with considerably more at stake than just winning a game."Here's a wild tale from the Old West, only instead of gunslingers it gives us convicted murderers, burglars, and rapists transformed into gentlemen playing the national pastime. This book puts a while new twist on the genre of a season in the life of a given team, one that seduces you into rooting for the Death Row All Stars." John Rosengren, author of The Fight of Their Lives and Hank Greenberg: The Hero of Heroes"Chris Enss and Howard Kazanjian do an excellent job of portraying some of the early frontier days in Wyoming, including their favorite sport-baseball." Gary Roenicke, outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees"It is ironic that the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins opened for business in 1901, the same year as the American League, but that is where comparisons end between these 'outlaw leagues. The prison ballplayers knew real pressure, facing death if their defeat cost their jailers money in lucrative bets on the prisoners. Authors Chris Enss and Howard Kazanjian do a wonderful job of recreating the era and the prison system that put these Death Row All Stars on the playing field as black hats facing local nines throughout the Wild West." Matthew Silverman, author of Swinging 73: Baseball's Wildest Season and Baseball Miscellany: Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Baseball.Published by TwoDot Books, The Death Row All Stars: A Story of Murder, Corruption, and Baseball by Howard Kazanjian and Chris Enss has been showcased in the New York Post and the Christian Science Monitor.Visit for more information. The Death Row All Stars is available everywhere books are sold, on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

