The E-Bike Revolution: Ubic Unveils The First All-In-One E-Bike For Indoors And Outdoors Cycling

Ubic, a leading innovator in sustainable transportation solutions, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Indoor/Outdoor eBike.

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ubic , an upcoming innovator in the cycling industry, is introducing the Ubic C e-Bike, a product that seamlessly bridges the gap between indoor fitness and outdoor transportation, offering a versatile cycling experience for urban riders.A Versatile Cycling SolutionThe Ubic C e-Bike is designed for cycling enthusiasts who seek a versatile solution regardless of the weather or season. Its unique docking station and software allows for a smooth transition from outdoor riding to indoor fitness without the need for tools or assembly.The Indoor ExperienceAs an indoor bicycle, the Ubic C comes equipped with a docking station and a 21” touchscreen preloaded with fitness and entertainment apps, as well as Bluetooth connectivity to supported accessories. It incorporates a patented Dynamic Resistance Control (DRC) system where riding cadence and resistance levels can be adjusted at the touch of a button, offering an immersive indoor cycling experiencesimilar to high-end spinning bicycles.Outdoors PerformanceIn an outdoor environment, the Ubic C combinesan urban minimalist design with practical features for daily commutes. It is equipped with a 65 Nm Mid-Motor with Torque Sensor, a USB-C charging port, a virtually maintenance-free belt drive transmission, and 5-Levels Pedal Assist. With only 19 kgs (41 lbs) in total weight and an extended range of up to 80 kms (50 miles) on a single charge, it is clearly designed with urban cyclists in mind.A New Era in CyclingUbic C aims to redefine the future of cycling with its blend of indoor and outdoor capabilities, and thus create a unique category of bicycles by opening possibilities for cycling enthusiasts who value adaptability and convenience.Kickstarter LaunchThe Ubic C is now launched onKickstarter( ), offering backers a chance to be part of this innovative cycling solution. For more details about the campaign, features, specifications, and color options, please visit .About UbicUbic strives to be at the forefront of cycling innovation, focusingon delivering exceptional performance, style, and versatility that suits urban lifestyles. With a commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing the future of cycling, Ubic e-Bikes empower riders to explore without limits.

