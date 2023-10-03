The E-Bike Revolution: Ubic Unveils The First All-In-One E-Bike For Indoors And Outdoors Cycling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ubic: the All-In-One E-bike.
Ubic, a leading innovator in sustainable transportation solutions, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Indoor/Outdoor eBike.
TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ubic , an upcoming innovator in the cycling industry, is introducing the Ubic C e-Bike, a product that seamlessly bridges the gap between indoor fitness and outdoor transportation, offering a versatile cycling experience for urban riders.
A Versatile Cycling Solution
The Ubic C e-Bike is designed for cycling enthusiasts who seek a versatile solution regardless of the weather or season. Its unique docking station and software allows for a smooth transition from outdoor riding to indoor fitness without the need for tools or assembly.
The Indoor Experience
As an indoor bicycle, the Ubic C comes equipped with a docking station and a 21” touchscreen preloaded with fitness and entertainment apps, as well as Bluetooth connectivity to supported accessories. It incorporates a patented Dynamic Resistance Control (DRC) system where riding cadence and resistance levels can be adjusted at the touch of a button, offering an immersive indoor cycling experiencesimilar to high-end spinning bicycles.
Outdoors Performance
In an outdoor environment, the Ubic C combinesan urban minimalist design with practical features for daily commutes. It is equipped with a 65 Nm Mid-Motor with Torque Sensor, a USB-C charging port, a virtually maintenance-free belt drive transmission, and 5-Levels Pedal Assist. With only 19 kgs (41 lbs) in total weight and an extended range of up to 80 kms (50 miles) on a single charge, it is clearly designed with urban cyclists in mind.
A New Era in Cycling
Ubic C aims to redefine the future of cycling with its blend of indoor and outdoor capabilities, and thus create a unique category of bicycles by opening possibilities for cycling enthusiasts who value adaptability and convenience.
Kickstarter Launch
The Ubic C is now launched onKickstarter( ), offering backers a chance to be part of this innovative cycling solution. For more details about the campaign, features, specifications, and color options, please visit .
About Ubic
Ubic strives to be at the forefront of cycling innovation, focusingon delivering exceptional performance, style, and versatility that suits urban lifestyles. With a commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing the future of cycling, Ubic e-Bikes empower riders to explore without limits.
