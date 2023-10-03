Rugged IC Market Size Is Anticipated To Grow $1,551.8 Million By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 6.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Rugged IC Market by Level, Application, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global rugged IC market was valued at $811.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,551.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Integrated circuit (IC), also known as microchip is a set of electrical circuits, which are mounted over a semiconductor material. ICs are the main components of all modern electronic devices such as TVs, mobile phones, computers, cameras, washing machines, and microwaves. ICs are used for several functions such as microprocessors, oscillators, filters, and regulators.

Rugged integrated circuits are the microchips that are specially designed and built to carry out operations under extreme conditions. They can perform under a wide range of temperature, vibration levels, and dust.

Growing development of smart cities, increasing demand and growth of rugged loT, increasing in rugged IC market trends and increasing adoption of ruggedized computers are the factors that drive growth of the market. However, high production cost of rugged devices hinder the market growth. Rise in need for reliable electrical equipment for military and aerospace industries is expected to be opportunistic for the rugged IC market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the rugged IC industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, rugged IC market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the rugged IC industry include:

⦁NXP Semiconductors N.V.

⦁Infineon Technologies AG

⦁STMicroelectronics

⦁Qualcomm

⦁Honeywell International Inc.

⦁General Dynamics Corporation

⦁Texas Instruments Inc.

⦁Crystal Group

⦁Analog Devices Inc.

⦁Richtek Technology Corporation

The rugged IC market is highly competitive, owing to strong presence of existing vendors. Rugged IC technology vendors, who have access to extensive technical and financial resources, are anticipated to gain a competitive edge over their rivals as they have the capacity to cater to the global market requirements. The competitive environment in this market is expected to further intensify with increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors.

The rugged IC market exhibits high growth potential in electronics and automotive industries. The current business scenario is witnessing an increase in demand for smart electronics, particularly in developing regions such as China and India, owing to surge in population and rise in demand for consumer electronics. Companies in this industry are adopting various innovative techniques, such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their business position in the competitive matrix.

The market growth is supplemented by proactive industrialization efforts and surge in manufacturing output, owing to technological advancements. These factors have allowed emerging markets to evolve as largest markets during the forecast period both from the demand as well as the supply side. Public & private organizations have substantially invested in R&D activities and fabrication techniques to develop cost-effective rugged ICs. Asia-Pacific is the major revenue contributor to the global market, followed by Europe.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the rugged IC market size, rugged IC market opportunity along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall rugged IC market analysis is determined to understand profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, rugged IC market size and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The rugged IC market outlook forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates potency of buyers and the market share of key vendors.

⦁The report includes the market trends and the rugged IC market share of key vendors.

