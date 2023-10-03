Tissue Expanders Market To Worth USD 1,332.9 Million By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The global tissue expanders market is expected to reach USD 668.2 million in 2022 and USD 1,332.9 million by 2032, increasing at a 7.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

The Tissue Expanders market has become integral in the field of reconstructive and plastic surgery, offering a solution to patients seeking to restore lost tissue due to trauma, disease, or congenital abnormalities. Tissue expanders, as devices used to stretch and grow tissue over time, play a crucial role in creating a natural-looking result for patients undergoing various reconstructive procedures.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-

Tissue Expanders Market Dynamics

Understanding the dynamics of the Tissue Expanders market is vital for medical professionals, manufacturers, and stakeholders operating in the realm of reconstructive surgery. The market dynamics are multifaceted, encompassing factors such as technological advancements in expander design, evolving patient preferences, and the increasing awareness among surgeons about the benefits of tissue expansion. Additionally, competitive forces within the market and the regulatory landscape significantly influence the trajectory of the Tissue Expanders market. This section delves into the intricate dynamics shaping the market and driving advancements in tissue expansion procedures.

Tissue Expanders Market Growth

The rising prevalence of breast cancer has driven increased demand for treatments such as lumpectomy and mastectomy. According to a CDC report, breast cancer ranks among the most prevalent cancers in women and a leading cause of death. Breast cancer treatment often involves breast removal, occasionally resulting in facial and neck injuries. Consequently, the growing necessity for breast reconstruction is anticipated to contribute significantly, with a projected gain of 320 basis points, to the tissue expanders market over the forecast period. This augmented demand, encompassing breast and facial reconstruction, is expected to fuel market growth in the years ahead.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



PMT Corporation

Sientra Inc.

Allergan Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Polytech Health & Aesthetics

Groupe Sebbin

Koken Co. Ltd.

AirXpanders Inc. Others

Tissue Expanders Market Demand

The breast reconstruction segment is set to experience increased demand, with nearly 20% of women opting for reconstruction surgery post-mastectomy, as reported by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. This growing trend in breast reconstructive surgeries is expected to boost the demand for tissue expanders. Furthermore, there has been a rise in the need for scalp reduction procedures, driven by an increase in trauma and burn cases. The market is also poised to benefit from the growing incidence of cicatricial alopecia, contributing to a gain of 410 basis points (BPS) in the tissue expanders market between 2022 and 2032. Face and neck reconstruction surgeries, known for their reduced complications, are estimated to account for approximately 25% of the market demand during the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

The global tissue expanders market is marked by its high fragmentation and intense competition, attributed to the presence of numerous domestic and regional players. Key industry players employ diverse marketing strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Furthermore, leading companies prioritize new product development as a strategic approach to enhance their market presence and cater to consumer demands, resulting in the integration of advanced tissue expander technologies.

In a recently published report, Fact provides comprehensive insights into key players' price points across different regions, their sales growth, production capacities, and potential technological advancements.

For instance:

Sientra Inc. made a significant announcement in 2022 with the acquisition of Novel Fat Grafting Technology from AuraGen Aesthetics, LLC. This strategic move is expected to open up enhanced opportunities in the United States' plastic surgery market. It allows Sientra Inc. to expand its presence in various aesthetic applications, including face, gluteal, and hands, while leveraging its commercial team and building a strong brand reputation in the breast reconstruction market.In 2020, AbbVie completed the acquisition of Allergan Plc, a move that expanded and diversified the company's product portfolio while boosting revenues. This strategic acquisition positions AbbVie for long-term growth potential and investments in innovation, research, and development.

Global Tissue Expanders Market Segments



By Product Type



Round Tissue Expanders



Rectangular Tissue Expanders



Crescent Tissue Expanders



Anatomical Tissue Expanders

Other Tissue Expanders

By Application



Breast Reconstruction



Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction



Face & Neck Reconstruction

Other Applications

By End-User



Hospitals



Cosmetology Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

The Tissue Expanders market stands at the forefront of transformative advancements in reconstructive surgery, offering patients and surgeons innovative solutions for tissue restoration. As demand for aesthetic and reconstructive procedures continues to rise, the market's landscape is ripe with opportunities for technological innovation, improved patient outcomes, and expanded applications. To navigate this dynamic landscape successfully, stakeholders must stay attuned to market dynamics, seize emerging opportunities, and adapt to changing demand and supply trends. The Tissue Expanders market's value chain is a complex ecosystem where collaboration, research, and adherence to stringent standards are pivotal to enhancing the outcomes of reconstructive surgeries and improving the quality of life for patients.

About Fact:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: