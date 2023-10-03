Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2023 Sales Results

.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2023 sales of 203,904 vehicles, up 13.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2022. September 2023 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 64,298, representing 31.5 percent of total monthly sales.



For the third quarter of 2023, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 590,296 vehicles, up 12.2 percent on a volume basis and up 10.8 percent on a DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 184,666, representing 31.3 percent of total year-to-date sales.



Toyota division posted September sales of 177,654

vehicles, up 12.9 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2023, Toyota division reported sales of 515,400 vehicles, up 12.4 percent on a volume basis and up 11 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted September sales of 26,250 vehicles, up 20.9 percent on a volume basis and up 16.2 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2023, Lexus division reported sales of 74,896 vehicles, up 10.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a DSR basis.

"With the introduction of several electrified vehicles including the all-new Toyota Grand Highlander hybrid, Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, Toyota Prius, and the Lexus RX plug-in hybrid, customers now have 26 Toyota and Lexus electrified vehicle options to choose from, the most among any automaker," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "We anticipate continued strong sales momentum as we close out 2023 as dealer stock improves and key new products like the fourth generation Toyota Tacoma and Lexus TX and TX hybrid hit showroom floors."

September, Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Highlights

TMNA:



September electrified vehicle sales of 64,298, up 81.5 percent; represents 31.5 percent of total sales volume

Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales of 455,142, up 20.3 percent; represents 27.9% percent of total sales volume

26 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships

Passenger car September sales up 10 percent Truck September sales up 15.7 percent

Toyota Division:



Electrified vehicle Sept. sales up 88.2 percent

Sept. electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent

Year to date 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 31.3 percent

Passenger car Sept. sales up 11.2 percent

Prius Sept. sales up 68.7 percent

SUV Sept. sales 20.7 percent

Venza Sept. sales up 145 percent

Best-ever Sept. sales:



bZ4X



Corolla Cross HEV



Corolla HEV



Crown



Grand Highlander



Grand Highlander HEV



Sequoia

Tundra HEV

Best-ever YTD sales:



bZ4X



Corolla Cross



Corolla HEV



Mirai



Sequoia Tundra HEV

Lexus Division:



Electrified vehicle Sept. sales up 84.0 percent

Sept. electrified vehicle ratio: 28.7 percent

Year-to-date electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent

IS Sept. sales up 12.9 percent

Luxury utility vehicle Sept. sales up 28.6 percent; YTD up 19.9 percent

UX June sales up 36.8 percent; YTD up 19.4 percent

NX June sales up 64.8 percent; YTD sales up 63.3 percent

RX June sales up 8.9 percent; YTD sales up 4 percent

LX June sales up 404 percent; YTD sales up 94.7 percent

Best-ever Sept. sales:



Total vehicles



Total utility vehicles



Total electrified vehicles



IS 500



NX HEV



NX PHEV



Total NX



RX HEV



RZ

RX PHEV

Best-ever year-to-date sales:



Total electrified vehicles



IS 500



NX HEV



NX PHEV



Total NX



RX HEV



RX PHEV RZ

Note:

HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle

PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.



Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.



