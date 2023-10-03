LTC ACO And Eventus Wholehealth Continue Collaborating To Deliver Extraordinary Patient Outcomes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTC ACO, the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the U.S. dedicated to long-term care facility residents, and Eventus WholeHealth (Eventus), a full-service, physician-led provider of interdisciplinary holistic care for medically vulnerable adults where they live, including skilled nursing and assisted living facilities as well as private residences, today announced the continuation of their strategic relationship. The organizations have worked together since performance year 2021 to deliver extraordinary patient outcomes while improving quality and cost efficiency as part of the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP).



Eventus practitioners provide primary care to more than 2,000 Traditional Medicare Fee-For-Service beneficiaries in long-term care facilities. LTC ACO and Eventus work together to offer an integrated, high-quality healthcare solution to LTC communities. Their shared commitment to improving patient outcomes, leveraging both organizations' expertise, has help yield impressive results in the overall quality of care.

"Our mission of delivering comprehensive healthcare services directly to patients aligns seamlessly with LTC ACO's commitment to integrated care,” said Tom Wirostek, chief commercial officer of Eventus.“We look forward to the deepening of our collaboration, driving innovation and achieving even greater milestones together. Eventus has experienced success since joining LTC ACO and one of our goals is to continue being an example of why this model works."

The MSSP aims to enhance beneficiary outcomes and increase the value of care by providing better care for individuals, promoting better health for populations and lowering growth in healthcare expenditures. The program plays a critical role in transitioning the health system toward increased quality and reduced costs, aligning with CMS's goal of having 100% of Medicare beneficiaries in a value-based payment scheme.

“Eventus's success, rooted in patient-centered preventative care and data-driven decisions, provides an inspiring blueprint for other long-term care organizations and practitioners considering joining an ACO,” said Jason Feuerman, president and CEO of LTC ACO.“The organization's impressive outcomes help demonstrate the power of collaboration, setting a benchmark for integrated, high-quality care that all aspiring ACO participants should strive to emulate.”

LTC ACO's Quality Analytics alert Eventus practices to patients that are due for health screenings and ongoing care to support quality health outcomes. One example is a 59-year-old male patient, with a history of uncontrolled diabetes and a previous reluctance to engage in necessary healthcare measures. In 2022, he continually resisted blood tests and insulin treatments. However, his provider's persistence and commitment to educating him on the significance of these interventions eventually paid off. In March 2023, he agreed to a blood test and subsequently consented to treatment, significantly improving his blood sugar levels.

Notably, Eventus was the practice with the highest per beneficiary payout in both 2021 and 2022 LTC ACO reconciliations.

In the face of escalating healthcare costs, the necessity for long-term care providers to pivot towards value-based care systems has never been more critical. To learn more about how LTC ACO helps providers achieve financial success and improve clinical impact, visit .

ABOUT EVENTUS WHOLEHEALTH

Eventus WholeHealth, private equity-backed by Enhanced Healthcare Partners , was founded in 2014 to provide physician-led healthcare services for residents and patients of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. With our highly-trained team of primary care physicians, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychotherapists, podiatrists, and support staff, our comprehensive, evidence-based model provides collaborative interdisciplinary care with the seamless and vital integration of a wide range of specialties. Our holistic approach ensures better outcomes for the most medically vulnerable patients and has enabled our growth into five states. For more information, please visit .

About LTC ACO

LTC ACO is the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the United States dedicated to long-term care facility residents. LTC ACO is a subsidiary of Genesis HealthCare and began participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) in 2016 for Medicare beneficiaries who reside in long-term care facilities. Visit to explore opportunities for participation.









