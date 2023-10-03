AC-DC Controller Market Propels Growth To US$ 14,624.3 Million At A CAGR Of 7.7% By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The North American AC-DC controller market is projected to grow significantly, accounting for over 29.4% of the global market share.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global AC-DC controller market is anticipated to be worth US$ 6,943.6 million in 2023 and is forecasted to increase to US $14,624.3 million by 2033. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% over the forecasted period.The AC-DC controller industry is observing high demand from the consumer electronics industry. The supporting factors for the AC-DC controller industry are the demand for energy-saving products and the development of IT and telecommunications industries.Increasing applications of AC-DC controllers in end-use industries like automotive, medical, IT and telecommunication, and defense are expected to propel market growth. Another factor that is projected to have a positive influence on market development includes a growing emphasis on the upgrade of extant industrial chains.Request a Sample Copy:In September 2022, an official from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced that the government is going to uplevel its efforts to upgrade its storage, computing, and display industrial chains. Additionally, the development and integration of new technology are also expected to boost the consumption potential of the information industry.Increasing deployment of AC-DC controllers in medical devices is projected to augment market statistics. Technical advances in medical equipment are paving opportunities for market players to expand. Manufacturers are further concentrating on designing and creating a multi-output power supply that can cater to the dual purpose of delivering DC and AC outputs of different values for deployment in medical equipment and other laboratory and domestic experimental purposes.Top Highlights from the FMI's Analysis of the AC-DC Controller Market:The North American AC-DC controller industry acquired a maximum share of 29.4% in the global market.The European region, behind North America by a mere 4%, gained a 25.6% market share in 2022.The United States AC-DC controller industry procured a value share of 19.6% in the historical period.The German AC-DC controller industry obtained a 10.4% market share in 2022.The Japan AC-DC controller industry acquired a 5.5% value share in 2022.The Australia AC-DC controller industry procured a market share of 3.2% in 2022.The India AC-DC controller industry to projected to thrive at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.The United Kingdom AC-DC controller industry is expected to record a CAGR of 6.5% over the assessment period.The China AC-DC controller industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the upcoming period.Isolated AC-DC controllers gained a 65.5% market share in 2022.The industrial applications segment, under the application category, gained a 34.4% value share in 2022."The AC-DC Controller market continues to exhibit robust growth, as elucidated by our recent market research study, With increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in various industries, the market is witnessing a surge in the adoption of advanced AC-DC controllers. This trend is expected to persist as companies strive for improved power management and sustainability in their operations." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.How are Companies of AC-DC Controller Extracting Large Revenues?Top businesses in the market are engaged in introducing approaches like targeted marketing, CSR programs, etc. A key trend spotted in the competitive landscape is to establish businesses in a country that has favorable policies. This is projected to enable businesses to reduce costs, meanwhile commissioning industry specialists at every crucial point of their respective organization.Authoritative bodies in emerging nations like China, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, etc., are implementing policies to interest foreign investors in their respective manufacturing sectors.Many top players in the market are now concentrating their efforts on setting-up effective acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations to enlarge their customer base. Through these measures, players stand to widen their target bases by being capable enough to serve on a domestic and global level.The rapid surge in the business prospects from emerging nations is expected to further fuel the market development over the forthcoming years.Leading Key Players:ON SemiconductorNXP SemiconductorsInfineon Technologies, Inc.Texas Instruments IncorporatedDiodes IncorporatedCampbell Scientific, Inc.ROHM SemiconductorRichtek TechnologyCurtiss-WrightPurchase now and seize this Opportunity for a Detailed AC-DC Controller Market Report!AC-DC Controller Market Segmentation:By Type:Isolated AC-DC ControllersNon-isolated AC-DC ControllersBy Output Power:0 to 25 W25 to 50 W50 to 75 W75 to 150 W15 to 500 WMore than 500 WBy Application:Automotive ApplicationsIndustrial ApplicationsCommercial ApplicationsHealthcareOther ApplicationsBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Middle East & AfricaAuthor By:Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Technology Domain:Eddy Current Testing Market Size - The global eddy current testing market size is projected to reach US$ 2.6 billion by 2032. It is expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the global market stood at US$ 1.1 billion.High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market Scope - The global high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system market is expected to reach US$ 28,508.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% in the forthcoming years (2022 to 2032).

