Unlocking Financial Excellence In Dentistry At Sikka.Ai's Payments In Healthcare Summit

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- sikka , a leader in cloud-based software solutions for the dental industry, is excited to extend a warm invitation to all dental professionals, DSOs, investors, and industry enthusiasts to join them at the upcoming sikka Payments in Healthcare Summit which boasts an All-Star lineup of industry experts.Speakers & Sessions:- Elena Carroll, Fintech and Data Analytics Executive – Credit Card Trends for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses- Jeremy Krell, Managing Partner at Revere Partners – Importance of Seamless Payment Platforms – An Oral Health‐focused Investor Perspective- Sam Barden, Managing Director at AQ Technology Partners – Current M&A and Capital Markets in Healthcare- Samantha Champagnie, VP of Revenue Cycle Management at Imagen – RCM for DSOs - A First-hand Perspective- Dave Monahan, CEO of Kleer – The Ultimate RCM Solution for DSOs- Jeff Cole, Co-Founder & CEO of Pearly – Streamlining Patient Billing & A/R for DSOs- Manuel Barroso, Founder & CEO of DentalRobot – Dental Insurance Verification and Payments- Vijay Sikka, Founder & CEO of sikka – Artificial Intelligence in PaymentsThis event promises to be an invaluable experience for those looking to explore the latest payment trends, advancements, and best financial practices in the world of dentistry.Event Details:- Date: October 6th, Friday- Time: 9:00 a.m. PST- Location: Virtual- Registration:The Payments in Healthcare Summit is a groundbreaking digital gathering that will provide participants with exclusive access to industry experts, thought leaders, and valuable resources. Whether you are a dentist, office manager, dental hygienist, or industry professional, this event is tailored to meet your needs.Key Highlights of the Summit:- Insightful Sessions: Engage in thought-provoking discussions and presentations by renowned experts in the payment and dental fields. Explore cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence in payments, credit card trends in the market, tech adoption, patient engagement, and more.- Technology Showcase: Stay updated on the latest dental technologies and software solutions that can enhance your practice's efficiency and patient care.- Interactive Discussions: Participate in live Q&A sessions, polls, and interactive discussions to get your pressing questions answered by industry experts."If you are a DSO or a dental practice, integrated seamless and modern payments systems can help you in retaining patients and improve your bottomline," said Vijay Sikka, Founder & CEO of sikka. "This summit with renowned speakers is a must-attend."Registration for sikka's Payments in Healthcare Summit is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot today at .For further information about the summit, please contact .About sikkasikka is helping to rethink the important retail healthcare market using an award-winning single API cloud platform with Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics. Sort of like Stripe in payments and Twilio in communications, Sikka focuses on non-physician practices in dentistry, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic, orthodontics and oral surgery.sikka now has 35,000 practice installations and 120 million patients on its platform. The Sikka API Platform connects to 96% of the retail healthcare market and all practice management systems and financial systems practices use. There are 50 apps built by suppliers (many of them Fortune 500) on the Sikka platform and 4 apps that Sikka has built on its own. The company's vision is to become a global, real-time, platform that connects and empowers the patients, providers and suppliers.

