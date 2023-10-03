Bees360 Selected For The 2023 Propertycasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bees360 has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2023 in the category of“Technology Innovation.”



This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry and is part of a program which spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices, and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2023 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well goals were stated and achieved with regard to the nomination category; how impactful the company's work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service, and excellence.

“Today's top insurance organizations recognize the industry's history and purpose while embodying contemporary processes and services,” says NU Property & Casualty Executive Editor Elana Ashanti Jefferson .“My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams, and individuals as part of the annual NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries recognition program.”

Bees360 harnesses a nationwide network comprised of 4,000+ licensed drone inspectors and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to provide a modern, efficient property inspection experience. Conventional inspection methods are manual, labor-intensive, costly, and often error-prone. Bees360 has revolutionized underwriting and property claim inspections into a seamless process that meticulously analyzes an array of data points at the pixel level, resulting in significantly improved accuracy.

“We couldn't be more proud to receive this recognition from PropertyCasualty360,” said Andy Liu, CEO of Bees360 .“Being selected as a technology innovation honoree is a testament to our vision and dedication to transforming the industry and delivering the future of property inspections today.”

About Bees360

Bees360 is a leading innovator of deep learning and computer vision technology who focuses on bringing AI and drone solutions to property underwriting and claim inspections. It is founded by data scientists and insurance experts whose collective background in data science, mathematics, property claims & underwriting provide an unparalleled level of knowledge to build AI-powered workflow and a disruptive business model for the conventional insurance industry. Learn more at .

