Dekalb County Police Department Speeds Up Permitting Process With Opengov

GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Seeking a system to eliminate manual data entry and speed up the permitting process, the Dekalb County Police Department wanted a modern platform to improve its processes. After extensive research, it chose OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.Encompassing part of the City of Atlanta, the Dekalb County Police Department serves a mix of urban and suburban communities. In its search for a new system, the Department wanted to eliminate delays in its permitting process and establish a unified system for business licenses. It also wanted a solution that would integrate multiple facets like building, planning, and licenses into one single online platform. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as a standout, offering unmatched speed, functionality, and user experience.With the incorporation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Dekalb County Police Department will soon be able to leverage the software's transformative features. The adoption promises to streamline its permitting processes, potentially increasing approval speed by 4x-5x. Further, the platform's integrated online payment system will help improve convenience for both residents and developers.The Dekalb County Police Department joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

