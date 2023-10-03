(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bersh HOA is excited by the degree of interest from owners of property management businesses with over one million dollars in revenue who wish to continue their legacy, and as Bersh continue to expand” - Collin SchuhmacherDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bersh HOA Acquires Blue Door Realty



Bersh HOA, LLC is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Blue Door Realty, LLC, a highly respected property management firm specializing in Homeowners Association (HOA) communities. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in Bersh HOA's mission to expand its presence in the property management industry across the United States.



With this acquisition, Bersh HOA further solidifies its position as a trusted partner in property management services for HOA communities. Bersh's mission is to acquire and partner with independent community management companies across the country, allowing owners an exit strategy while keeping their businesses locally run and managed for decades to come.



Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico Blue Door Realty has built a stellar reputation for its commitment to transparency, exceptional customer service, and innovative technology solutions in the property management industry. Their experienced team is led by President and Founder Melanie McLaughlin, an industry veteran of over 20 years in the HOA property management space.



Melanie McLaughlin will continue to lead day-to-day operations while Bersh will provide additional resources to add new lines of revenue and assist in both organic and acquisition growth. The combination of resources, expertise, and experience will enhance the overall value provided to Blue Door's clients and more importantly community residents.



“I am excited to be partnering with Bersh HOA and we look forward to expanding our operations into other areas of New Mexico with their assistance,” said Blue Door's President and Founder Melanie McLaughlin.



Collin Schuhmacher, CEO of Bersh HOA, said;“We are delighted to partner with Melanie and the rest of the Blue Door team. Blue Door's reputation in the community stood out immediately to us and we look forward to working alongside them to grow their business and expand their market share together.”



About Blue Door Realty, LLC

Blue Door Realty, LLC is a leading property management company dedicated to enhancing the communities they serve in the greater Albuquerque, New Mexico region. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and transparency, Blue Door has provided comprehensive property management solutions for a wide range of communities, including HOAs, condominiums, and rental properties since 2010.



About Bersh HOA, LLC

Bersh HOA, LLC was founded in 2022 as a permanent capital vehicle to buy, build, and manage HOA businesses and provide superior customer service to HOA clients. We believe in a long-term mindset, a flexible approach, and a willingness to put the clients first. Bersh HOA continues to look for select property management companies to acquire and form strategic partnerships. Bersh HOA is excited by the degree of interest from owners of property management businesses with over one million dollars in revenue who wish to continue their legacy, and as Bersh continue to expand. We encourage others to reach out to us to learn more.



