3D Metrology Market Size Is Projected To Garner $19.61 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 9.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Metrology Market1

- David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the 3D Metrology Market by Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global 3D metrology market size was valued at $8.77 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $19.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:



3D metrology is a full cycle measurement and data acquisition system, which helps in capturing complete information of an object in a digital format. It is used in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and consumer electronics & medical.

The global 3D metrology market is flourishing at a rapid pace. However, high initial investments for setting up 3D metrology facility is still a concern for new entrants. Market players are generously investing in R&D activities to develop improved components to reduce overall costs of 3D metrology facilities. In addition, according to industry experts, it is essential to optimize affordable prices for 3D metrology products for long-term growth.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:



Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the 3D metrology industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, 3D metrology market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the 3D metrology industry include:

⦁3D Digital Corporation

⦁3D Systems Corporation

⦁Applied Materials Inc.

⦁Automated Precision Inc.

⦁Carl Zeiss AG

⦁Creaform Inc.

⦁FARO Technologies Inc.

⦁Keyence Corporation

⦁Nikon Metrology NV

⦁Perceptron Inc.

Growth of the global 3D metrology market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as growing automotive industry across the globe and focus on quality control while manufacturing goods. In addition, surge in demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing companies boosts the overall market growth. However, lack of simplified software solutions acts as a major restraint for the global 3D metrology industry. On the contrary, surge in demand for industry 4.0 and significant growth in the aviation industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the 3D metrology industry.

Region wise, the 3D metrology market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed maximum revenue in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to increase in demand from emerging economical countries such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Inquiry Before Buying:



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the global 3D metrology market size along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall 3D metrology market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current 3D metrology market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the 3D metrology market share of key vendors.

⦁The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn