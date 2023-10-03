Digital Philanthropy At Its Finest: Kitti Sets New Standards For Giving

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age where digital innovation propels the nonprofit sector forward,

emerges as a trailblazing platform that encapsulates the essence of modern giving. This nonprofit organization has firmly established itself as a leading player in the non-profit space, boasting six key features that make it a beacon of hope and change for both donors and non-profit organizations alike.

1) Ability to donate to multiple charities at the same time

Digital Philanthropy at Its Finest: Sets New Standards for Giving

One of the standout features of is its seamless ability to facilitate giving to multiple nonprofit organizations simultaneously. In a world inundated with a myriad of causes and concerns, this feature addresses the critical need for efficient, streamlined donations . Kitti enables donors to support several non-profit organizations with just a few clicks, empowering individuals to make a broader impact and support various causes close to their hearts.

2) Events & Appeals - Latest events home and abroard

Kitti keeps donors informed and engaged with the latest global events and appeals . In an ever-changing world, staying updated on crises and urgent needs is essential for any philanthropic endeavour. ensures that donors are not only aware of these challenges but also provides a direct avenue to support these critical causes. This feature reflects commitment to connecting donors with non-profit organizations in real-time, fostering a sense of urgency and purpose.

3) Customized news of charities and categories you are interested in

Personalization is the cornerstone of approach. By tailoring news and information to individual preferences, this platform ensures that donors are continually engaged with the causes they care about most. This feature reaffirms Kitti's dedication to fostering long-term relationships between donors and non-profit organizations, promoting sustained support and impact.

4) Over 1.2 million US-based charities to choose from

With an extensive network of over 1.2 million US-based charities, offers donors a diverse array of causes to support. This impressive selection ensures that donors can align their values with their contributions. By featuring such a vast range of non-profit organizations, empowers donors to explore lesser-known causes, thereby driving awareness and support for a more extensive spectrum of non-profit organizations – Give HERE

5) Community - To support local charities within the community

Recognizing the power of local impact, Kitti has established a thriving community feature. This allows donors to rally support for non-profit organizations operating within their own communities, creating a stronger sense of connection and accountability. Local non-profit organizations often play a pivotal role in addressing immediate community needs, and localised mapping feature bridges the gap between donors and these vital organizations.

6) Fundraising

extends its support beyond individual donations by providing fundraising tools for users to support nonprofit organizations. This feature empowers users to harness the digital platform to raise funds efficiently and sustain their missions. By equipping users with digital fundraising

capabilities, Kitti strengthens the nonprofit sector's resilience in an ever-evolving landscape. Users are able to set-up a fundraise

page with a small number of clicks, and share it seamlessly with their friends and colleagues.



Thought Leadership in the Nonprofit Space:

As a growing thought leader in the nonprofit space, recognizes that the digital realm is central to the future of philanthropy. In a rapidly changing world, where traditional fundraising methods face challenges, the nonprofit sector must embrace digital transformation to remain relevant and effective. innovative features align with this vision, demonstrating the potential for technology to drive social impact.

Looking ahead, Kitti's future direction lies in further harnessing the power of digitalization. This includes exploring emerging technologies like blockchain for enhanced transparency and security in donations, leveraging data analytics to measure the social impact of contributions, and expanding its reach to connect with global nonprofit organizations. By embracing digital innovation, aspires to set new standards for nonprofit organizations, championing efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity in the noble pursuit of positive social change. In doing so, it paves the way for a future where technology and altruism seamlessly merge to create a brighter, more compassionate world.

As we look to the future, it is evident that digitalization will continue to shape the nonprofit landscape. Kitti is poised to lead this charge by continuously enhancing its platform, expanding its reach, and further personalizing the donor experience. The nonprofit sector is becoming increasingly data-driven, and Kitti plans to leverage advanced analytics to match donors with non-profit organizations more effectively.

Moreover, partnerships with payment gateways, social media platforms, and other tech giants will enable Kitti to reach a broader audience and attract more donors to the world of philanthropy. With a commitment to innovation, Kitti is poised to revolutionize nonprofit giving, making it more accessible, efficient, and impactful than ever before. Quote from CEO & co-founder Adam Shulman "We want to connect donors with charities and appeals they're most interested in, and we'll do that by continuing to improve our functionality".

Visit to see their new website, and growing amount of features, to help modern philanthropist in the digital age. Their philosophy of no good deed no matter how small, is ever wasted. Is refreshing in this modern age of corporate capitalism.



