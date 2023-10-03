On Air Solutions, Inc. Joins The MCA Family

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCA Expands Texas Presence

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCA, the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of On Air Solutions, Inc. ("On Air"), a leading provider of in-building wireless communication systems headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Our Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) provide the best possible signal quality for voice and data in your facilities. We offer a wide range of solutions, from a small-scale DAS network that covers an office building, all the way up to a large-scale system that serves entire city blocks or campuses. Whatever your needs are, our fast-response team will find the solution for you.

Scott Wysocki and Abu Sayeed, founders of On Air, are pleased to announce the next step in the development of their 20+ year-old company. By becoming a part of the MCA family, the company's resources, offerings, and geographical reach will significantly increase, allowing them to provide an even greater level of support to their existing and valued customers.

"We are in the business of making human connections over cellular networks," began Scott Wysocki, On Air's president. Co-Founder Abu Sayeed continued stating, "On Air Solution's journey began when DAS was in its infancy, and over the last 21 years, we have honed our skills, amassed invaluable experience, and cultivated enduring customer relationships. With MCA's impressive reach and size, we will be better equipped to continue enriching people's lives through technology and establish ourselves as a significant influencer in the impending industry revolution."

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA,

commented, "We are thrilled to welcome the On Air team to the MCA family. Their technical proficiency and customer reputation in the In-Building Wireless space is phenomenal. That combined with their service-first values, makes On Air an excellent and strategic fit for MCA."

The addition of On Air strengthens MCA's footprint in Texas and the Midwest.

MCA provides wireless communication, data and security solutions that enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of workplaces across the nation. Customers trust us to provide a portfolio of turn-key systems, products, and services - including two-way radio communications, vehicle uplift, security video and access control systems, In-Building Wireless, remote monitoring, GPS tracking, SCADA, dispatch, mass notification, and point-to-point wireless networks. Our more than 65,000 customers span industries such as public safety, commercial, manufacturing, education, healthcare, utilities, and government.

In addition to being the largest Motorola partner in the U.S., MCA has strategic partnerships with over 1,000 major manufacturers to offer an extensive portfolio of products and technologies.



