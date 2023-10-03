

14 consecutive months of continued yearly month-over-month growth

Year to date sales up 16.5 percent Forester top seller with sales up 49 percent

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023

/PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 14 consecutive months of increased sales with 56,335 vehicles sold for September 2023, a 23.4 percent increase compared with September 2022 (45,658). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 467,223, a 16.5 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

Subaru of America, Inc. September 2023 Sales Grow 23 Percent

"We closed September with our 14th consecutive month of sales increases, thanks in no small part to our dedicated network of Subaru retailers," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "The enthusiasm we see for Subaru vehicles points not only to their safety, reliability, and recreational capabilities but also to the ownership experience we offer that puts our Love Promise at the forefront of all we do. It's truly the heart of what makes Subaru More Than a Car Company."

In September, Forester was the top performer by volume for the third month in a row with 15,237 vehicle sales and an increase of 49 percent over the same month in 2022. Outback and Crosstrek sales remained strong with 14,545 and 13,341 vehicle sales respectively. Legacy sales posted an impressive 107 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, and WRX posted a 62 percent year to date increase.

"With this quarter in the books our momentum hasn't slowed down as we've experienced another month of strong sales," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Driving into the fourth quarter, we are confident our vehicles' appeal speaks volumes. Whether it's a vehicle geared up for adventure, or a dependable family car, Subaru has a line-up ready

to exceed car-buyer expectations."