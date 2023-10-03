Global Electrophoresis Market Size To Reach USD 5.28 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrophoresis market size is expected to reach USD 5.28 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investment in research on proteomic, genomic, and electrophoresis techniques, rising emphasis on industry-academia research, growing application of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy, and increasing application of next-generation sequencing are some key factors fueling revenue growth of global electrophoresis market.
Electrophoresis, also known as cataphoresis process, is a laboratory process used to separate RNA, DNA, or protein molecules. Electrophoretic system comprises two electrodes of opposite charge, anode, and cathode, connected by a conducting medium called electrolyte. The movement of molecules depends on particle size, shape, electric charge, and temperature during the process, and it remains constant under specific electrophoretic conditions.
Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @
In this process, different kinds of gels are used in slab or tube form as support mediums. Gel slabs are more widely used in laboratories as these allow multiple samples to be run in parallel. Agarose and polyacrylamide gels are the two most widely used support mediums. Agarose gel is broadly used during electrophoresis of DNA.
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market size in 2020
| USD 2.66 Billion
| CAGR (2018–2028)
| 5.8%
| Revenue forecast in 2032
| USD 5.28 Billion
| Base year for estimation
| 2020
| Historical data
| 2018–2019
| Forecast period
| 2021–2028
| Quantitative units
| Revenue in USD Billion; and CAGR from 2018 to 2028
| Report coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments covered
| Product, application, end-use, and regions
| Regional scope
| North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa
| Country scope
| U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; U.K.; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; Switzerland; Russia; Rest of Europe; China; Japan; South Korea; India; Rest of APAC Brazil; Rest of LATAM; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Turkey.; Rest of MEA.
| Key companies profiled
| Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Harvard Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, and Sebia Group
| Customization scope
| 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @
Competitive Landscape
The global electrophoresis market is highly fragmented with a large number of key players focusing on research and development activity in order to account for maximum share of the global market revenue. Some of the major players in the market are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Bio-Rad Laboratories Merck Group Agilent Technologies Danaher Corporation GE Healthcare PerkinElmer Harvard Bioscience Shimadzu Corporation Sebia Group
Strategic Developments
In September 2020, Promega launched Spectrum Compact capillary electrophoresis benchtop DNA analysis instrument. This instrument allows life scientists to perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis at the bench.
Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @
Some Key Findings in the Report:
In May 2018, Aglient technologies acquired Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc. The acquisition helped Aglient technologies to provide customers with a more comprehensive set of services for Next Generation Sequencing workflows. Academic & research institutes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising funding for proteomics and genomics research. North America accounted for a 31.2% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment for new drug discovery and rising focus on biotechnology research are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.
Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrophoresis market based on product, application, end-use, and regions:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Protein Electrophoresis Reagents
Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents
Electrophoresis Systems Electrophoresis Software Gel Documentation Systems
Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Research Quality Control & Process Validation Diagnostics End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)$1$1$1
Academic & Research Institutes Hospitals Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA
Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!
Greenhouse Film Market By Resin Type (Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE), Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)), By Thickness (80 to 150 Microns, 150 to 200 Microns, More than 200 Microns), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Wood Preservatives Market By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), By Formulation (Solvent-based Wood Preservatives, Water-based Wood Preservatives, Oil-based Wood Preservatives), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Agricultural Lubricants Market By Application (Greasing, Engines, Hydraulics, Implements, Gears & Transmission), By Type (Bio-based, Mineral Oil, Synthetic), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Personal Care Ingredients Market By Application (Hair Care, Make-up, Skin Care, Oral Care), By Ingredient Type (Emulsifiers, Conditioning Polymers, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Emollients), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Yoga Mat Market By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, E-commerce, Specialty Store), By Material (Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Polyvinyl Chloride), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Cooling Fabrics Market By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Technology (Active Cooling Fabrics, Passive Cooling Fabrics), By Textile Type (Woven, Non-woven, Knitted), By Application (Sports Apparel, Protective Wearing), By Region Forecast to 2030
Industrial Lubricants Market By Product Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Metalworking Fluid, Gear Oil, Compressor Oil), By Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), By End-use Industry (Construction, Metal & Mining, Cement Production, Power Generation, Automotive), and By Region Forecast to 2027
Cold Plasma Market By Pressure (Low-Pressure Cold Plasma and Atmospheric Cold Plasma), By Application (Wound Healing, Adhesion, Etching, and Decontamination), By Industry Verticals, and By Region Forecast to 2030
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web:
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail:
Explore Our Japanese Version: Electrophoresis Market
Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:
Read our Press Release @
Tags Electrophoresis Market Size Electrophoresis Market Trend Electrophoresis chemical industry market research market report Related Links
agricultural films market nanofilms market anti-reflective coatings market nanopatterning market cathode materials market polylactic acid market water treatment chemicals market metamaterials market nanocoatings market carbon nanotube market air purifier market lithium-ion battery recycling market battery materials market sustainable packaging market agriculture surfactants market electric vehicle battery market Corrugated Packaging Market Bio Based Cosmetics Market Polyamides and Intermediates Market Alkylene Oxides and Glycols Market
MENAFN03102023004107003653ID1107181152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.