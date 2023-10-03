Qualifacts Leads The Way In Behavioral Health EHR Solutions With More Than 170 CCBHC Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, is proud to announce it now supports more than 170 Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) following the CCBHC grant awards announced by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) on September 21, 2023.

In this round, SAMHSA awarded 128 total grants to health clinics in 40 states and Puerto Rico-63 grants for CCBHC Planning, Development, and Implementation (CCBHC-PDI) and 65 grants for CCBHC Improvement and Advancement (CCBHC–IA). Earlier this year, SAMSHA awarded 15 states each with $1 million, one-year CCBHC planning grants, resulting in 10 more SAMHSA CCBHC demonstration states.

“Congratulations to all our Qualifacts customers who received 2023 CCBHC grants for establishing new CCBHC programs or enhancing existing ones,“said Scott Phillips, CEO at Qualifacts.“This program has proven to be transformational for behavioral health and substance use treatment across the country, and this funding is going to empower providers with the tools they need to serve our most vulnerable populations. We're ready to help CCBHCs thrive under this treatment model.”

The CCBHC model requires organizational, clinical, reporting, and compliance changes, as well as the provision of required programs and services. An adaptable EHR designed for behavioral health providers is necessary to accommodate these transformations.

“We are very excited to work with the newly awarded SAMHSA CCBHC-PDI and CCBHC-IA grantees,” said Mary Givens, CCBHC Program Manager and resident subject matter expert at Qualifacts.“Transitioning to the CCBHC treatment model can be daunting because it often requires significant change, but when done right, it's a game changer. I've worked with hundreds of CCBHCs, and I love helping them navigate the program and find the right solutions for the transformation. It's always great going back to my roots and working directly with the agencies we support.”

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and end-to-end solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts' comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, CredibleTM, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,500 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 and 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the top ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions.





