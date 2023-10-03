Investing In A Digital Future: The Phoenix Theatre Company Partners With True Tickets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, a leading provider of secure digital ticket delivery, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with The Phoenix Theatre Company, the first and largest producing regional theatre and arts organization in Arizona. This exciting collaboration comes as The Phoenix Theatre Company embarks on a monumental $30 million renovation project, transforming its facility into a state-of-the-art theatre suitable for pre-Broadway productions.



The collaboration underscores True Tickets' commitment to not only revolutionizing the ticketing landscape but also aligning with The Phoenix Theatre Company's vision for growth and innovation.

True Tickets' digital ticketing service seamlessly integrates into The Phoenix Theatre Company's existing ticketing system. The partnership will provide new levels of security, patron engagement, and the ability to minimize unauthorized resale. It will also allow ticket holders to easily and conveniently transfer digital tickets to friends and family.

Matt Schaefer, Managing Director of The Phoenix Theatre Company, expressed his excitement, stating, "The partnership with True Tickets is not just about securing our ticketing operations; it's an investment in our digital future. Our renovation project is set to redefine theatre experiences in Arizona, and with True Tickets, we are ensuring that our patrons have access to secure and convenient ticketing solutions that match the excellence of our productions."

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with The Phoenix Theatre Company during this exciting chapter of their history. True Tickets is committed to enhancing the ticketing experience for both patrons and performing arts organizations, and we look forward to helping The Phoenix Theatre Company realize their digital potential."

Upcoming events at The Phoenix Theatre Company include Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, open now through November 26th, and the world premiere musical Tiananmen: A New Musical, running October 4th through the 29th.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About The Phoenix Theatre Company

The Phoenix Theatre Company is not only the largest professional regional theatre company in the state, with nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages, but it's also the first arts organization in Arizona and a founding member of the Central Arts District. Committed to advancing the performing arts in the Valley, The Phoenix Theatre Company's mission is to create exceptional theatrical experiences that inspire hope and understanding. For more information about our upcoming shows, campus venue, located at 1825 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, outreach programs, and more, visit .



True Tickets The Phoenix Theatre Company





Tags digital ticketing True Tickets mobile ticketing ticketing phoenix entertainment ticket scalping phoenix business Related Links