Tranztec Announces Partnership With Anytrek To Expand Trailer Fleet Management

Tranztec and Anytrek announce Parternship

Companies give fleets a new option to deploy fully integrated GPS trailer tracking

- Toby Miller, CEO of Tranztec SolutionsPERRYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tranztec Solutions, Inc., a leading technology provider in the transportation industry, announces a partnership with Anytrek Corporation, the inventor and manufacturer of multiple telematic products for semi-trailers and field equipment, among which the TrackLight and ThermoTrack series are the most famous in the trucking industry.By leveraging Tranztec's cloud-based middleware platform, Anytrek can offer fleets pre-built system integrations to enable fast, seamless deployment of its next-generation technology in the fast-paced transportation and logistics industry, explained Dr. Noam Zeng, President and CTO at Anytrek Corporation."The benefits of partnering with Tranztec are manifold. Our new and existing customers can expand their fleet management horizons by having full-featured access to our trailer tracking platform directly within their native TMS,” Zeng said.“AnyFleet is easy to deploy, and with Tranztec's integration expertise our customers can further streamline trailer asset and freight management."The AnyFleet Platform is a secure, one-stop GPS trailer tracking solution with expandable options for all types of trailer assets and data management needs. Distinguished by its stability and flexibility, the platform gives fleets 360-degree control and visibility of assets and cargo to enhance security, customer service, and operational efficiency."Tranztec is proud that Anytrek has chosen us to expand the breadth and depth of their GPS trailer tracking solutions by leveraging the integrations we develop and maintain with the leading TMS platforms in the industry.” said Toby Miller, CEO of Tranztec Solutions.”Partnering with Anytrek aligns with our vision of providing technology companies with integrated solutions that help fleets solve complex industry challenges."About Tranztec:Founded in 2001, Tranztec Solutions is a leading transportation and logistics technology solutions provider. Our cloud-based integration platf0 has more than 150 pre-built connectors to leading transportation solutions. Tranztec serves fleet customers and technology suppliers of all sizes across North America, helping facilitate hundreds of millions of daily freight transactions.To learn more, visit: .About Anytrek:Anytrek Corporation is an innovative smart trailer solution provider of GPS tracking solutions and information systems that utilize the latest and most advanced technologies.Founded in 2012 and with four branches serving over 1,000 trucking companies across North America, Anytrek is continuously strengthening its innovation, manufacturing, and support capability.To learn more, visit:

