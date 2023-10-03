Introducing The Newly Renovated Cedarhurst Of Mequon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elevating Senior Living in Wisconsin

- Cedarhurst President Almir SajtovicMEQUON, WI, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cedarhurst of Mequon , a premier senior living community nestled in the heart of Wisconsin, is thrilled to soon unveil its stunning transformation following an extensive nine-month renovation. The community is now poised to offer an even more enriching and vibrant living experience for our cherished residents.The comprehensive renovation of Cedarhurst of Mequon reflects our commitment to providing exceptional senior living options that prioritize comfort, wellness, and a sense of belonging. From elegant modern design to upgraded amenities and personalized care services, every aspect of the community has been carefully reimagined to create an environment where residents can thrive.One of the highlights of the renovation will be the newly updated dining area, featuring a bistro that will offer a delightful array of options from our renowned Crafted by Cedarhurst dining program. Residents can now savor gourmet culinary experiences in a relaxed and inviting setting, enhancing their overall quality of life."As the new Executive Director, I am so excited to soon introduce the new and improved Cedarhurst of Mequon to our residents, their families, and the Mequon community at large. Our teams have worked incredibly hard, and this renovation reflects our dedication to creating a senior living community that fosters happiness, wellness, and meaningful connections,” says Janet Ransdell at Cedarhurst of Mequon.Cedarhurst of Mequon deeply values creating a sense of belonging and collaboration in and out of the community, which is why we welcome partnerships with local organizations whenever we can."We're so grateful to partner with Cedarhurst of Mequon for this amazing donation of appliances to our ReStores," says Jake Brandt, Director of Marketing, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. "The sale of these items directly benefits Milwaukee Habitat's work to make homeownership affordable for more local families."Cedarhurst Senior Living is on a mission to create communities where each person feels loved, valued, supported, and able to live their life to the fullest. President Almir Sajtovic expressed his enthusiasm for the renovation."The renovation at Cedarhurst of Mequon is particularly exciting for us because it enables us to extend our personalized, luxury services to the aging population of Mequon. Our commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors remains at the core of our mission, and we are honored to be able to offer a community where our residents are proud to say, 'this is my home.'"With the renovation nearly complete, Cedarhurst of Mequon is gearing up for an exciting sneak-peek event on October 26, 2023 that will celebrate this milestone and offer a glimpse into the community's vibrant lifestyle. So, give them a call and reserve your spot!Interested in checking them out now? Cedarhurst of Mequon is currently pre-leasing as they wrap up their renovation, so give them a call or stop by today to take a tour!For community tours or more information about Cedarhurst of Mequon, please contact:Janet RandsellExecutive DirectorAbout Cedarhurst of Mequon:Cedarhurst of Mequon is an assisted living senior living community located in Mequon, Wisconsin, dedicated to providing exceptional care, services, and amenities for older adults. With a focus on holistic well-being and active living, Cedarhurst of Mequon offers a warm and welcoming environment that residents are proud to call home.

Robert Yagmin

PSPR

+1 913-908-0028

email us here