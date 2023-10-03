OEM Brake Engineer Paul Stoloff Joins Pureforge Brake Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brake Engineer Paul Stoloff

A Tech M3 Company

Industry Authority

PONTIAC, MI, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, industry-wide known brake engineer and authority Paul Stoloff joined the fast-growing team of experts at PureForge ® braking systems.Bringing Stoloff out of retirement to join the PureForge team, CEO Gordon Heidacker says,“Paul is an incredible talent and an industry-wide, well-known brake engineer. This key hire completes a compliment of industry-wide professionals who have joined our team at PureForge, this year.” Heidacker continued to praise Stoloff for his innovative engineering track record and expertise while at the former Chrysler Corporation, now Stellantis.Stoloff's resume includes 34 Years at Chrysler, the last 32 in Brake Engineering. He retired in 2016 as technical lead of Brake Systems Engineering, responsible for many things, most notably for brake rotor systems.As a Chrysler engineer, Stoloff says that.“In an industry known for turbulent relationships between automakers and suppliers, I was always fair with my supplier friends. I was not always kind, particularly when I felt the supplier needed tough love. But I was always fair. To this day, I cherish and respect them for what I earned from them.”Inclusive of his impressive resume, Stoloff developed and launched the first zinc-based rotor coating at Chrysler on the 1998 MY Neon (MCI Dacromet, followed soon after by Geomet). He also continued to develop alternative rotor coatings. Stoloff developed and launched Worwag Zinc Dust in 2006, followed by Magni C40 in 2010, each with higher performance at a lower cost.Stoloff also led the team developing FNC treatment at Chrysler in 2014 primarily as a lot rot preventative measure. He also Authored joint Chrysler/Fiat engineering specifications for Brake Rotors.Over the years, Stoloff also designed and redesigned nearly every part of a modern brake system, including slip control (ABS/ESC), rotors, calipers, friction material, drum brakes, Drum-In-Hat, parking brakes (levers, cables, EPB, etc.), actuation, hoses, tubes, pedals, pedal brackets, hubs, wheel bearings, lug nuts & studs.Adding to his resume, Stoloff authored two SAE papers and holds three U.S. Patents. As a young manAs a young man, 14, Stoloff started off on his automotive journey and career. Brother John (a Catholic Priest) mentored him at Duns Scouts College in Southfield, a Franciscan College. They had a fleet of cars, and Brother John was the car caretaker. He welcomed the neighborhood kids, said Stoloff. He credits this hands-on experience with helping him to earn his bachelor's degree.In retirement, Stoloff became an award-winning professional photographer specializing in event photography and certified by Professional Photographers of America. He drives a 2017 Gen 2 Chevy Volt and claims it to be the best car he's ever owned. Stoloff also owns a 2020 Ram ProMaster van that he built into a camper. Besides travel, he uses it for his event photography.He added,“I'm so pleased to be able to continue my brake career with a great technology and products Company, PureForge braking systems.”

Tim Hartge

PureForge Inc

+1 248-514-0987

email us here