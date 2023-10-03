RTI Bridge Loans Owner Robert Abbasi Announces Successful California Bridge Loans Heading Into 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Owner Robert Abbasi states RTI Bridge Loans is utilizing over thirty years of business connections to generate qualified private and business investors.

RTI Bridge Loans ' owner Robert Abbasi reports dozens of bridge loans and other loan types closing before the fourth quarter of 2023. RTI Bridge Loans is utilizing over thirty years of business connections to generate qualified private and business investors read to provide loan funding for bridge loans, 1st and 2nd trust deeds, and hard money loans for real estate investors and owners."2023 has been as strong as 2022 was! We see no issues getting loans closed on time, regardless of the current higher interest rate environment or the slowing of the real estate industry in some areas,” said Robert Abbasi, President of RTI Bridge Loans.Here are a few of the recent closings of various types of loans and needs:City Of Industry, CA:The borrower was seeking a $2,750,000 bridge loan to purchase an industrial property in the City of Industry with plans to occupy the building and expand their business operations. The borrower had been approved for an SBA 504 loan at 90% LTP, however, the process with the bank was delayed risking the borrower's high six-figure deposit to be lost if the transaction did not close on time. RTI arranged a $2,460,000 1st Trust Deed and funded a $290,000 2nd Trust Deed loan to complete the capital stack enabling the borrower to seize this investment opportunity.Foothill Ranch, CA, and Cota De Caza, CA:A seasoned borrower in the telecommunications business was seeking an $850,000 2nd Trust Deed loan on two properties to acquire a book of business/asses that would produce more revenue for their business. RTI funded an $850,000 2nd Trust Deed loan on two of the borrower's properties to enable them to seize their investment opportunity.La Jolla, CA:The borrower was seeking a $600,000 2nd Trust Deed loan on a single-family home in La Jolla to purchase 4 cement mixer trucks for his business and for additional working capital. The borrower made a large deposit to secure the trucks committing to a fast transaction as the trucks were selling for a favorable price and in high demand. RTI funded a $600,000 2nd Trust Deed quickly allowing the borrower to purchase the trucks needed for their business and for the working capital.About RTI Bridge Loans:RTI Bridge Loans is primarily a direct portfolio lender, focusing on short-term bridge loans secured by first and second trust deeds on California real estate. Since 2004, RTI Bridge Loans has processed hundreds of millions of dollars in loans for our clients, many of whom continue to use our services for their real estate financing needs.Our roots date back to 1986, when our President, Robert Abbasi, founded RTI Properties to purchase apartment complexes in Los Angeles County. What began as a personal investment is now a nationally recognized real estate firm that, through its affiliates, owns and manages the multi-family, hotel, retail, office, and storage properties across the country.About Robert Abbasi:Robert Abbasi has over 30 years of extensive industry experience. He started his career in 1983 as an Investment Consultant focusing on apartment buildings and commercial properties before moving on to creating RTI Properties. Having earned his Executive MBA from the University of Southern California (USC), where he graduated with distinguished honors, he spent his entire professional career in the real estate investment and management industry, completing billions of dollars worth of transactions-a significant number of which for his personal investment portfolio.A well-known speaker and panelist on real estate topics and news, and mentor to many in the industry, Robert Abbasi has an excellent reputation for his integrity, knowledge, and following through. He has earned his status by sharing his investment techniques and management style with novice and experienced real estate investors alike.Under Robert Abbasi's leadership, RTI Bridge Loans has quickly become a prominent player in the industry. We take pride in being one of the most experienced direct lenders in California, serving Los Angeles, Orange County, and cities throughout California. Over the years, we have established a stellar reputation for being responsive, efficient, and providing“certainty of execution” for our borrowers and clients. Our in-depth and long-standing knowledge of virtually all facets of the real estate business enables us to find the right solution for your projects.Efficiency, expertise, and speed are at the core of our business, which is why we offer a fast application process, quick approvals, and direct funding for your various real estate projects and transactions. At the same time, we do not require appraisals or third-party reports, and we have no prepayment penalties. Such qualifying factors may be required by conventional lenders; however, we choose to take a personalized approach to real estate financing. Our decades of experience in the industry allow us to thoroughly assess your situation and find a solution for your project through asset-based lending and competitive interest rates.For RTI Bridge Loans, success starts when your real estate projects can move forward. Whatever the size of the project, whatever the challenge, our highly experienced team looks forward to advising you on the best plan of action and solutions for your needs. Get in touch with our experts at (562) 857-2285 and we will work with you to find the best options for your situation.Robert Abbasi, or Tom GansRTI Bridge Loans+1 562-857-2285Visit us on social media:LinkedIn

