Children's Author Brooks Olbrys Receives International Recognition Through The NYC Big Book Award®

Award Banner - The Adventures of Blue Ocean Bob #4 - A Secret in the Deep

Author Brooks Olbrys

Illustrator Kevin Keele

NYC Big Book Award 2023 Winner Seal

The Adventures of Blue Ocean Bob #4 - A Secret in the Deep

The NYC Big Book Award recognized The Adventures of Blue Ocean Bob #4 - A Secret in the Deep by Brooks Olbrys as Winner in the Preschool/Early Reader category.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized The Adventures of Blue Ocean Bob #4 - A Secret in the Deep by Brooks Olbrys as Winner in the Preschool/Early Reader category. Adding to this great distinction, A Secret in the Deep was also the Next Generation Indie Book Award Winner for Best Overall Design - Fiction (2023), the American Fiction Awards Winner for Juvenile Fiction (2023), and a Bronze Medalist in the Moonbeam Children's Book Awards for Juvenile Fiction – Early Reader/1st Chapter books (2023).The NYC Big Book Award competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, school librarians, teachers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.Entertain and inspire your kids with The Adventures of Blue Ocean Bob award-winning early chapter books and the new Blue Ocean Bob Discovers His Purpose picture book (in English and Spanish versions). With captivating rhymes and colorful illustrations, the stories reveal timeless achievement principles as children follow Blue Ocean Bob on his oceanic quest to protect all life in the Sea of Kerchoo. With his friend and guardian, Xena the hummingbird, by his side, Bob is guided by the wise and happy sea creatures as he learns important lessons about purpose, vision, goals, persistence, gratitude, and creativity, among others. In addition, Bob's maritime challenges and aquatic friends foster an appreciation for our oceans and sea life.The impressive roster of international and domestic entries resulted in a record year for book award winners in major categories. The competition draws a diverse and high quality author and publisher. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand and the United States.Journalists, well established authors, small and large presses, and first time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers. Awardees hailed from Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Casemate, Cinnabar Moth Publishing, Four Way Books, Fantagraphics, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Ideapress, Inner Traditions, Kogan Page, Ooligan Press, Riverhead Books, Rutgers University Press, She Writes Press, Story Monsters Press, Teacher Created Materials, The Wild Rose Press and the White House Historical Association.“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.“Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work in an international forum.”To view the list of winners, visitJoin us for Spring 2024, * Follow us on Twitter @GabbyBookAwardsAbout Brooks Olbrys and Children's Success UnlimitedInspired by his young son, Brooks Olbrys created The Adventures of Blue Ocean Bob storybook series to share timeless achievement principles with children. A graduate of Stanford University, the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts, and the University of California at Berkeley School of Law, Brooks founded Children's Success Unlimited in 2009.About The Adventures of Blue Ocean BobThe Adventures of Blue Ocean Bob children's book series, which includes a picture book (Blue Ocean Bob Discovers His Purpose, available in English and Spanish) and four early chapter books (A Journey Begins, A Challenging Job, Into the Lead, and A Secret in the Deep), teaches kids timeless achievement principles and promotes ocean awareness. For more information and a free Parent & Teacher Guide, visit blueoceanbob . You can follow Blue Ocean Bob at and on Twitter (@BlueOceanBob).###

