ARC Group Medical Announces New Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geoffrey Ring

Geoffrey Ring has joined Florida's largest medical distribution company as a partner and COO

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ARC Group Medical, Florida's largest medical distribution company, is pleased to announce the addition of Geoffrey Ring who will serve as a Partner and Chief Operations Officer. Ring comes to ARC Group Medical with a wealth of finance, sales, and operational experience from 27 years at IBM where he served many leadership roles within IBM's Global HQ and their strategic sales organizations, specializing in high-growth and transformational initiatives. With his corporate experience, Ring will provide the necessary structure to guide the organization in its growth strategy, product investments/launches, and third-party logistics.Tony Cancel, president and CEO of ARC Group Medical said,“I've known Geoffrey for 15 years and have always been impressed with his ability to build and maintain relationships across very diverse boundaries. His thoughtful approach to problem-solving and his business expertise will be critical for ARC Group Medical to meet our growth targets.”About ARC Group Medical:ARC Group Medical, LLC is a multi-faceted medical company based in Jacksonville, Florida with experience in stock and non-stock distribution, commercialization, product development and third-party logistics. With specialization across multiple sectors within the US and a vast network of proven skilled and passionate representatives ARC Group Medical is skilled in expanding sales for established products. Additionally, ARC Group Medical has been instrumental in numerous product launches of medical devices developed by both US and Internationally based companies.A sample set of products includes COVID Diagnostics, Interventional Radiology, Vascular, Electrophysiology, Structural Heart, Esophageal Temperature Monitoring, Patient Warming, Hemostatic Products, and Surgical Instruments.For more information about help with product distribution, 3PL, and new product launch, visit ARCGMED , follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest business news and updates.

Kelly White

K White Communications

+1 904-616-8754

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn