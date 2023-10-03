Woman-Owned Health Insurance Company Offers Affordable Health Insurance In Houston, TX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON , TEXAS , USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- "At The Real Insurance Lady, we believe that everyone deserves the right to quality healthcare," says Shaughnna Blackmon. "Our team is committed to making insurance a reality for Houston residents. Health is not a luxury but a necessity, and we are here to ensure that accessing healthcare is made simple and hassle-free for Houston residents.”With a focus on providing affordable health insurance in Houston , TX, including Obamacare plans at $0 cost per month for 95 percent of applicants, The Real Insurance Lady will emerge as a savior for 30 million Americans currently without health insurance.The Real Insurance Lady has adopted an innovative strategy for improving healthcare accessibility. Rather than relying on individuals to independently seek insurance, the company proactively sends its health insurance agents to residential and commercial areas across Houston.Their mission is to introduce the program, connect with people, and simplify the process of granting access to cost-effective and no-cost health insurance plans. They also make sure it is a swift and hassle-free experience.Shaughnna Blackmon, the visionary behind The Real Insurance Lady, understands the urgent demand for comprehensive and affordable healthcare coverage in our contemporary society.In a nation where millions are still uninsured, her company is going all out to impact the well-being of numerous families and individuals positively.One of the standout features of The Real Insurance Lady's offerings is their focus on providing Obamacare health insurance plans with no monthly cost for most applicants.This initiative aligns with their core mission to make quality healthcare accessible to all. In just 7 minutes, individuals and families can complete the enrollment process and secure health, dental, and vision insurance coverage.Affordable Health Insurance in Houston, TX, has become a lifeline for those struggling to navigate the complex healthcare system. The Real Insurance Lady sets the standard for accessible and comprehensive health coverage, bridging the gap between uninsured residents and their needed medical care.The Real Insurance Lady has become a symbol of positive change in Houston. Their dedication to helping individuals and families improve their health and well-being is commendable.For more information, please visit .About The Real Insurance Lady:The Real Insurance Lady, a family-owned insurance agency, has served the community for over eight years. Co-founded by Shaughnna Blackmon and Spencer Blackmon, The Real Insurance Lady aims to close the gap in access to affordable health insurance, particularly for underserved communities. The company provides education and access to free and affordable health, dental, life, and Medicare insurance. They are the nation's #1 Obamacare Agency and have held that honor for five consecutive years.

