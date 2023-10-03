Associated Bank's Jay Williams Named To List Of Influential Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NACD Directorship 100 Recognizes the Most Influential Corporate Directors and Governance Experts

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank today announced that Jay Williams, Associated

Banc-Corp Board of Directors Chairman, has been named one of the most influential leaders in corporate governance by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as part of their 2023 NACD Directorship 100TM, an annual list of leading corporate directors and governance advocates.

Honorees will be recognized at the upcoming 2023 Directorship 100 Awards Gala in New York City on December 13, in addition to being featured in NACD Directorship magazine's annual list of The Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance. NACD will share honoree profiles with all 23,000 NACD members as well as with partner organizations and other key governance stakeholders.

"Jay Williams, our Board Chairman and a member of the board since 2011, brings a wealth of banking knowledge and expertise that has been instrumental in driving our growth and achievements," said Andy Harmening, President and Chief Executive Officer, Associated Bank. "Associated Bank is privileged to have him at the helm."

The honorees represent a range of companies that include Best Buy, ScanSource, Inc., Equilar, American Eagle Outfitters, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and more. The complete list of the 2023 NACD Directorship 100 is available at .

The 2023 NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors and governance advocates in several categories, including attorneys, audit and risk professionals, board advisors, compensation experts, governance advisors, investors, media, policy advisors, recruiters and regulators and rule makers.

"Exemplifying board leadership is a top priority for our organization, and this year's peer-nominated Directorship 100 honorees demonstrate their excellence in governance says NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "The accomplishments and integrity of this year's director honorees are inspiring, and we look forward to celebrating these individuals at our annual gala in New York."

An independent selection committee reviews the nominees' history of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles form a framework that encourages corporate governance excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation and transparency.

To learn more about the 2023 NACD Directorship 100TM, visit .

ABOUT NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change-in business and in the communities we serve.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin.

Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at

