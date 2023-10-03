Alternative Data Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Analysis Report For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alternative Data Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Alternative Data Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the alternative data market. As per TBRC's alternative data market forecast, the alternative data market size is predicted to reach $18.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 41.4%.

The alternative data market growth is due to rising demand for alternative data from hedge funds. North America region is expected to hold the largest alternative data market share. Major players in the market include 1010Data Inc., Advan Research Corporation, Eagle Alpha Ltd., Preqin Ltd., Ravenpack International SL, The Earnest Research Company.

Trending Alternative Data Market Trend

The launch of next-generation platforms has emerged as a key trend in the alternative data market. Major companies operating in the alternative data sector are focusing on introducing next-generation platforms to deliver new and timely insights to researchers, analysts, and businesses.

Alternative Data Market Segments

.By Data Type: Credit And Debit Card Transactions, Email Receipts, Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records, Mobile Application Usage, Satellite And Weather Data, Social And Sentiment Data, Web Scraped Data, Web Traffic

.By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

.By Industry: Automotive, BFSI, Energy, Industrial, IT And Telecommunications, Media And Entertainment, Real Estate And Construction, Retail, Transportation And Logistics

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Alternative data is characterized as non-traditional data that can give an indicator of a firm's future performance other than conventional sources such as corporate filings, analyst predictions, and management instructions. This information can be utilized in pre-trade investment evaluation as well as to assist investors in monitoring the health of a firm, industry, or nation.

Alternative Data Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Alternative Data Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The alternative data market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

