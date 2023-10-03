3 Year DLA Troop Support Waterproof Clothing Bag Contract Awarded To VTI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vinyl Technology, Inc.

New contract highlights growing defense sector presence, commitment to quality for 30+ year old manufacturer of custom mission critical soft goods.

- Dan Mollura, CEO, Vinyl Technology Inc.

MONROVIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vinyl Technology Inc. has secured a significant contract with DLA Troop Support to provide Waterproof Clothing Bags. Officially awarded in August 2023, the contract has a maximum value of over $38 million and spans a period of three years.

Dan Mollura, CEO of Vinyl Technology Inc., expressed his gratitude and commitment, stating, "We are honored to partner with DLA Troop Support in providing high-quality, waterproof clothing bags. This contract signifies trust in our capabilities and commitment to excellence."

Vinyl Technology Inc. brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this contract. The company has been a leading Berry-compliant industrial sewing and RF welding manufacturer since 1981. Specializing in products for the Aerospace and Defense , Government, Industrial, Medical, and Commercial markets, Vinyl Technology Inc. is AS 9100D certified and has been awarded federal contracts since 1981. Their core competencies include heavy-duty sewn goods and RF welding of plastic films, making them an ideal choice for this contract.

The contract aims to supply durable, waterproof bags designed to safeguard our troops' gear. With a focus on quality and reliability, Vinyl Technology Inc. was chosen after a rigorous selection process involving multiple evaluation rounds. The company met all the criteria and demonstrated its manufacturing and quality control expertise.

This new contract adds to Vinyl Technology Inc.'s growing list of partnerships and marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion into the defense sector.

About Vinyl Technology, Inc.

Vinyl Technology, Inc. is a leading producer of highly reliable custom textile and polymeric film products. Since its inception in 1981, Vinyl Technology has been leveraging its extensive experience in RF welding and custom industrial sewing services to manufacture custom-made products across a variety of industries, including the aerospace, defense, commercial, and medical sectors. Customers choose Vinyl Technology for their soft goods manufacturing needs due to the company's commitment to delivering quality products that are safe, reliable, and cost-effective.

