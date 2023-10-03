CEDIA Members To Visit Michigan Capitol As Association Expands Initiatives To Protect Integrators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Event for Michigan smart home professionals is the latest in CEDIA's advocacy expansion

- Daryl Friedman, CEDIA Global President and CEO, MICHIGAN, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CEDIA , the association for smart home professionalsTM, is set to host the CEDIA Legislative Day at the Michigan State Capitol on Oct. 18. The event will emphasize the importance of skilled trades in Michigan and the need for a proper regulatory environment to support the smart home technology industry. Michigan integrators will be joined by CEDIA's leadership to explain to policymakers the essential work of the industry.The effort is the first in-person state lobby day, and is part of an ongoing ramp up of CEDIA's government affairs program that also includes recruitment of statewide leaders and an upcoming planned advocacy day in Washington, D.C.The association is urging CEDIA members and other residential technology professionals in the state of Michigan to collectively amplify their voice by attending the CEDIA Legislative Day:DATE: Oct. 18, 2023LOCATION: Michigan State Capitol, 100 N. Capitol Ave Lansing, MI 48933TIME: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.CEDIA members will meet with members of the legislature and executive branch. During a special lunchtime session, CEDIA leaders and Senator Mark Huizenga will offer remarks and insights on home technology policy. The day will conclude with a closing session at the Michigan Legislative Consultants offices.“People often say that it's important to know who your legislators are, but it's even more important that they know who you are,” said Daryl Friedman, CEDIA Global President and CEO.“When you build relationships with leaders in Michigan, your visits and communications have a far greater impact on issues that matter to you and your business.”To attend the CEDIA Legislative Day, please visit the registration link. For questions about any of CEDIA's government affairs initiatives, please contact Darren Reaman, CEDIA Director of Government Affairs, at .###About CEDIACEDIA® is the association for smart home professionalsTM. Established in 1989, CEDIA remains founded on the principles of advocacy, connection, and education. Globally, CEDIA defends the rights of technology integrators in governmental bodies, gathers industry professionals and allied tradespeople, and creates trainings, standards, and certifications to ensure the smart home industry advances and draws fresh talent. CEDIA co-owns Integrated Systems Europe, the world's largest AV and systems integration exhibition, and founded CEDIA Expo, the world's largest residential technology show. Today, a community of over 30,000 CEDIA members from more than 80 countries deliver home technology solutions that enrich our lives. Learn more about CEDIA at

Christine DeJoy

CEDIA Association

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram