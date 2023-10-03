Tozzinifreire Maintains High Performance In The Transactions Market After The End Of The 3Rd Quarter Of 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TozziniFreire closed the third quarter of 2023 in third place in the Brazilian ranking of advisors from the Transactional Track Record (TTR ), considering the number of transactions conducted.

In total, 42 operations were reported, mainly from the energy , agribusiness , financial, IT and logistics (airports) markets, which together represent more than BRL 2.8 billion in market value.

As in the first two quarters of the year, the indicators are positive and, despite the challenges, the firm maintains and increasingly strengthens its ability to provide excellent legal services in different areas of the market in an integrated manner.

Among the major transactions, we highlight the agreement signed by Edenred, a company that provides mobility solutions, to acquire a 70% stake in PagBem, a company providing integrated logistics solutions; the BRL 10 million contribution that Speedbird (aerial systems) received from an MSW Capital fund; and the contribution of BRL 7.2 million from BB Ventures to iRancho (livestock management).

About TozziniFreire Advogados

Developing safe and innovative legal solutions with the commitment and determination to deliver results is how TozziniFreire works. It is in our essence to make significant contributions to our clients' business strategies in an increasingly complex environment, offering comprehensive advice and anticipating corporate legal issues.

We are a law firm acting in 55 areas of corporate law. We offer a unique structure with 25 industry groups and 4 international desks staffed by lawyers who are considered experts by the market and key national and international guides.

Ever since its establishment in 1976, TozziniFreire has played a central role in many of the most significant transactions in the Brazilian market, contributing to the growth of the local economy and becoming one of the most respected law firms in Brazil.

Besides providing the best legal solutions to clients with integrity and innovation, TozziniFreire also has the mission of contributing to the improvement of Brazilian society with diversity, inclusion and social responsibility.

