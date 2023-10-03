Woman-Owned Health Insurance Company Assures Enhanced Health Protection With Free Health Insurance Lubbock

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shaughnna Blackmon, co-founder of The Real Insurance Lady, has announced that her company is offering free health insurance to Lubbock residents.

LUBBOCK , TEXAS , UNITED STATES , October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“Our health insurance company is deeply concerned about the risks many Lubbock residents face due to the absence of proper healthcare coverage,” says Shaughnna Blackmon.“We will send our insurance agents into residential and commercial areas throughout Lubbock to meet residents and explain the benefits of comprehensive healthcare coverage. Our free and affordable health insurance plans will help them get the protection they deserve.”The Real Insurance Lady is committed to providing free health insurance in Lubbock through affordable Obamacare health insurance plans with a notable feature that sets them apart.Around 95 percent of applicants can access these plans at no monthly cost. In a nation where approximately 30 million individuals lack health insurance, the impact of this initiative can be extremely valuable for the common people. The move will ensure easy and hassle-free healthcare access for families and individuals, thereby boosting overall well-being.Another feature that The Real Insurance Lady is focused on is making obtaining health insurance simple, swift, and straightforward.Those who want to enroll can complete the whole process in just seven minutes and get covered under the Obamacare health insurance plan. Individuals and families can secure comprehensive health, dental, and vision insurance in no time by availing of this service launched by The Real Insurance Lady.The company's distinctive Pink Mobile home is a well-known sight as it traverses the state of Texas. This mobile unit is staffed by a dedicated team of health insurance agents and a highly skillful marketing team. Together, they have embarked on an admirable mission, visiting homes in Lubbock, Texas, and successfully enrolling thousands of residents in free health insurance Lubbock, TX plans.This mobile initiative is a solid testament to their unwavering commitment to ensuring that a large section of the Lubbock population has access to a much-needed healthcare system.Under the dynamic leadership of Shaughnna Blackmon, The Real Insurance Lady is rapidly changing the insurance scene in Lubbock and surrounding areas.Shaughnna brings over 30 years of invaluable experience to her role as an independent insurance agent. A team of 25 licensed agents supports her, each sharing the same passion.The Real Insurance Lady ensures that individuals and families receive genuine, trustworthy, and knowledgeable guidance while looking for the best healthcare insurance deals.For more information, please visitAbout The Real Insurance LadyThe Real Insurance Lady, a family-owned insurance agency, has served the community for over eight years. Co-founded by Shaughnna Blackmon and Spencer Blackmon, The Real Insurance Lady aims to close the gap in access to affordable health insurance, particularly for underserved communities. The company provides education and access to free and affordable health, dental, life, and Medicare insurance. They are the nation's #1 Obamacare Agency and have held that honor for five consecutive years.

