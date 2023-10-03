HVDC Transmission Market Worth $14.9 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVDC Transmission Market is expected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2028 from USD 11.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the 2023-2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM.

The increasing number of VSC-based HVDC projects, growing adoption of renewable energy globally, surging demand for reliable power supplies, and favorable government policies and initiatives for HVDC transmission are the major factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, constantly increasing technological advancements related to converter station components such as valves, circuit breakers, and reactors, among others, are also fueling the market growth for HVDC transmission. Moreover, the growing need for integration of power grids globally for seamless electricity exchange is expected to provide growth opportunities for market players.

Browse in-depth TOC on " HVDC Transmission Market "

165 – Tables

64 – Figures

240 – Pages HVDC Transmission Market Report

Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2028 $14.9 billion Estimated Value by 2023 $11.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Project Type, Technology, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of standardization and interoperability Key Market Opportunity Technological advancements related to HVDC transmission Key Market Drivers Shift towards renewable energy

Bulk power transmission to lead the HVDC transmission market during the forecast period.

HVDC systems are preferred over conventional AC lines for transmitting bulk power across long distances due to advantages such as lower power loss and the ability to control transmission accurately with respect to power level as well as direction. Moreover, the growing global population and increasing residential and commercial developments are expected to create a surge in demand for electricity, thereby driving the market growth for HVDC systems in urban areas.

LCC-based transmission to account for the largest share of the HVDC transmission market from 2023 to 2028.

In LCC, power transmission is done through thyristor valves. Commutation can be defined as the transfer of direct current (DC) from one thyristor valve to another valve in the same row. Commutation is carried out by a synchronous voltage source (AC system voltage) in LCC. An LCC station is ideal for high-power, long-distance transmissions as it reduces power losses in an HVDC transmission system. The growing need to transmit electricity over longer distances with lower losses is a major factor driving the market growth for LCC technology.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, China is the major market for HVDC transmission industry due to the constantly growing demand for power in the country. Some other factors driving the growth of the market in this region include an increase in power consumption patterns and initiatives for low carbon emission. High power quality reliability and stability of power transmission are the major requirements of the power industry in the region, which are driving the growth of the HVDC transmission market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing developments in power transmission networks and various initiatives taken by countries to integrate wind energy in power grids to ensure clean energy generation are some of the major factors contributing to the market growth.

The key players profiled in the HVDC transmission companies include Hitachi (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), General Electric (US), Prysmian Group (Italy), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), NKT A/S (Denmark), Nexans (France), LS Electric Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and NR Electric Co., Ltd. (China). These companies not only boast a comprehensive product portfolio related to HVDC transmission but also a strong geographic presence. These companies have mainly used inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and joint ventures to strengthen their position in the HVDC transmission market.

