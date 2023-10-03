Beard Papa's In San Mateo, CA Celebrates San Mateo Beard Papa's Day On October 14Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the beloved cream puff destination, is thrilled to announce the refresh of its San Mateo store on Saturday October 14th, 2023 at 365 2nd Ave, San Mateo, California at 12 Noon.

The event called San Mateo Beard Papa's Day is filled with free prizes, free drinks, cream puffs galore, and the exciting launch of their new Milk Tea and Bubble Tea drink line.

Free Prizes and Cream Puffs Galore!

To celebrate the relaunch, Beard Papa's is offering free prizes to the first 100 customers in line on event day. Known for their delightful, fluffy choux pastry shells filled with velvety real custard cream filling, Beard Papa's cream puffs are popular treat that has captivated the taste buds of the community for years.

Introducing Beard Papa's San Mateo Newest Temptations: Milk Tea and Bubble Tea

In addition to the cream puff festivities, Beard Papa's San Mateo will unveil a new line of Milk Tea and Bubble Tea drinks, inviting customers to savor the perfect fusion of rich teas and creamy textures. As a special treat, every customer on the event day will receive a complimentary drink of their choice with any purchase.

Mark Nathan, Marketing Director, commented, "We're excited to bring our Japanese desserts and flavors to our San Mateo community. Our Milk Tea and Bubble Tea drinks perfectly complement what we call the World's Best Cream Puff, enhancing the Beard Papa's experience."

A Commitment to Community and Unique Flavors

Dennis, the new owner, expressed his enthusiasm for the relaunch, stating, "We have always been avid fans of Beard Papa's cream puffs, and we are committed to continuing the legacy of serving our community with unique and varied flavors that have made Beard Papa's a household name in San Mateo."

Since 1999, Beard Papa's worldwide is known for serving Japanese cream puffs that are simply irresistible, with a crunchy pastry crisp outer shell and a creamy, flavorful fillings. Customers can pick from classic vanilla to decadent chocolate, ube, and matcha flavors.

