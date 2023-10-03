Global Asphalt Pavers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Asphalt Pavers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Asphalt Pavers Global Market Report 2023" offers thorough market information. Their projection: Market size to hit $3 in 2027, growing at a 9.2% CAGR.
Asphalt pavers market grows from rising global road traffic. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Weiler, Zoomlion Company Limited, Dynapac, Bomag GmbH.
Asphalt Pavers Market Segments
.By Type: Track Pavers, Wheel Pavers, Screeds
.By Paving Width: Less than 2.5 Meters, 2.5-5 Meters, More Than 5 Metr
.By Technology: Hydrostatic, Mechanical
.By Geography: The global asphalt pavers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An asphalt paver spreads, shapes, and partially compacts asphalt on roadways and construction sites, used for building roads, parking areas, and bridges.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Asphalt Pavers Market Trends And Strategies
4. Asphalt Pavers Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Asphalt Pavers Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
