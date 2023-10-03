Generic Injectables Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Generic Injectables Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Generic Injectables Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's "Generic Injectables Global Market Report 2023" comprehensively covers the generic injectables market, with an anticipated size of $184.41 billion and a 13.9% CAGR by 2027.
The rise in the generic injectables global market is attributed to increased cancer and cardiovascular disease cases. North America is poised to dominate the generic injectables market, with key players including Baxter, Sanofi, Novartis, GSK, AstraZeneca, Fresenius, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck.
Generic Injectables Market Segments
.By Product Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Vaccines, Other Products
.By Container Type: Vials, Ampoules, Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Other Containers
.By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Other Routes Of Administration
.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Drug Stores, Online Prescription Stores
.By Application: Oncology, Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Blood Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Hormonal Disorders, Pain Management, CNS Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases
.By Geography: The global generic injectables market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Generic injectables are drugs or sterile injectables that are bioequivalent in terms of dosage, potency, performance, intended use, adverse effects, and route of administration to branded injectables. These injectables demonstrate bioequivalence, which signifies that a generic medicine operates in the same way as a brand-name medicine and delivers the same therapeutic benefit.
