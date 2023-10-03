Everyday Woman Co-Founders Partner With She Exist Magazine For A Red Carpet Cover Reveal Event In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) November 2, 2023 Basner Fine Art Gallery with Kate Zhong and Galit Ventura-Rozen Gracing the Covers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Galit Ventura-Rozen and Angela Giles, Co-Founders of Everyday Woman , are thrilled to announce a landmark collaboration with Jenelle Harris, Co-Founder of She Exist Magazine , for a red carpet event in the heart of Las Vegas. Dubbed "The Reveal," this women empowering women event is set to take place on November 2, 2023, at the prestigious Basner Fine Art gallery in Tivoli Village, Summerlin.Designed to amplify women's voices and provide a platform for their unique stories, "The Reveal" promises an unparalleled networking and social experience. She Exist Magazine, a renowned international publication dedicated to enriching women's lives, perfectly aligns with the mission of Everyday Woman, which champions the achievements and challenges faced by women entrepreneurs on a daily basis. This collaboration will spotlight the incredible synergies between the two organizations and is bound to create a transformative event that uplifts women from all walks of life.Jenelle Harris stated, "This collaboration is more than an event; it's a movement. She Exist has always been about giving women a voice, letting their stories be told, and helping them level up their presence in society. Joining forces with Everyday Woman allows us to expand that vision and make an even greater impact."The event will not just focus on celebration and empowerment, but also philanthropy. Proceeds from "The Reveal" will be donated to two local Las Vegas non-profit organizations supporting women: The Shade Tree, which offers sanctuary and support for homeless and abused women and children; and Dress for Success Las Vegas, a global entity that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and developmental tools.Tickets are expected to sell out rapidly due to the buzz surrounding this unique alliance. To purchase tickets or learn more about "The Reveal," visit"We are profoundly excited to collaborate with Jenelle Harris and the She Exist team. The highlight of the event will be spotlighting many women in the Las Vega Community in the magazine as well as our Iconic Woman,” expressed Galit Ventura-Rozen and Angela Giles.With this collaboration, Everyday Woman and She Exist Magazine aim to pave the way for a brighter, more supportive future for women everywhere.Spotlights in the magazine include Kashmira Contractor, Michelle Weihman, Coree Sullivan, Tracy Nosal, Michele Rothstein, Debra March - City of Henderson Mayor, Kelly Ann Smith, Angela Giles, Melanie Bash, Lynda Tache, Linda Perez, Anna Lugo, Esther Maina, Avarel Smith, JoJo Bennington, Tam Luc, Rena McDonald, Norma Intriago, and Yolla Alsabaugh.

