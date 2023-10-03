Centre Technologies Acquires Netlink Solutions, Tulsa-Based IT Service Provider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Centre Technologies, Texas based full-service IT consulting and MSP, has acquired IT services and solutions provider from Broken Arrow, OK, NetLink Solutions.

- Chris Pace CEO and Founder, Centre TechnologiesTULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This acquisition proves Centre's desire to provide the same quality IT services and solutions successful with Texas businesses to those in Oklahoma as well.For over 10 years, NetLink Solutions has established a reputation for providing professional and friendly support for healthcare practices, manufacturing businesses, and government organizations. NetLink customers will continue receiving the personalized service they have always counted on while having access to additional resources that will enhance IT security and cloud maturity.NetLink's team will play an essential role in Centre's mission to delivering local IT services to small businesses throughout Oklahoma. Each company shares synergies in how they are delivering IT solutions through personalized service and a local touch. Centre will bring the third component, providing an enterprise experience which will offer businesses a true partnership experience helping solve their IT problems faster.“Centre has always strived to lead with a service-centric model offering dynamic IT services to companies that value technology. We recognized early on that companies want and need one reliable IT partner. By combining both NetLink's and our people, processes, and technology, no other MSP in Oklahoma will be able to offer our customers what we can,” says Chris Pace, CEO and founder of Centre Technologies .NetLink Solutions touts multiple services and goals over the two decades of delivering local IT services to Tulsa businesses, including a focus on getting to know their customers and teams individually, providing quality solutions from a qualified team, and partnering in community through their Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce membership and contribution.“The alignment of Centre Technologies' and NetLink Solutions' shared vision and fundamental principles played a pivotal role in our assessment of Centre Technologies,” said Bret Grady, Founder of NetLink Solutions.“I'm enthusiastic about the wealth of resources that Centre Technologies is set to offer both NetLink Solutions' clients and staff. Their remarkable expansion in Texas and their recent entry into the Oklahoma market, coupled with their unwavering dedication to empowering businesses through comprehensive enterprise IT solutions and top-notch professional services, has left a strong impression on me.”Centre Technologies is known for working with businesses across Texas in a wide variety of industries including law firms, healthcare, energy, public sector, and many others. Customers of NetLink will now have access to a suite of IT experts providing a consultative approach to cloud and cybersecurity solutions.With an expanded footprint in Oklahoma, Centre's technical consultants can work alongside businesses across this new region to consult and deliver professional IT services at an affordable cost.“Immediately upon learning of NetLink, I was impressed with their talented employees, passionate culture, and desire to bring the best quality services to their customers," Chris Pace continues.“I'm excited to merge the talent in our organizations and to provide the modern IT solutions that Oklahoma businesses need today. No other company will be able to deliver what we can.”

