Seven Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Named To Lawdragon's 2024 Leading 500 Litigators In America

(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

Nicholas Cutaia

is the New York-based co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group, who handles a broad range of complex commercial litigation in federal and state court, and arbitration. His practice focuses on business torts, M&A litigation, partnership and investor disputes, and securities-related matters, including class action defense. Cutaia also co-chairs Goulston & Storrs' law firm defense practice, representing Am Law 100 and 200 law firms in high-stakes professional liability matters, including legal malpractice actions, partnership disputes, and other claims involving law firms and their lawyers.

Derek Domian is a Boston-based business litigator who handles a broad range of complex commercial, real estate, leasing, professional liability, and intellectual property disputes. He represents clients in state and federal courts at the trial and appellate levels, as well as before arbitrators, mediators, and regulatory bodies.

Domian also represents law firms and lawyers in defense of malpractice and disciplinary claims. He recently served as chair of the Massachusetts Bar Association's Complex Commercial Litigation Section.

Jennifer Furey is the Boston-based co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group, where she focuses her practice on intellectual property litigation, commercial litigation, and employment litigation. She has more than 20 years of experience representing individuals and businesses with intellectual property matters concerning utility and design patents, trademarks, trade dress, trade secrets, false advertising and copyrights, and with high-stakes commercial litigation matters and employment disputes. Furey has tried numerous cases to verdict and has successfully obtained summary judgment on behalf of clients. She is the current President of the Intellectual Property Institute and Member of the Board of Trustees of Massachusetts Women's Bar Foundation.



Gary Ronan, who is based in Boston, has 20 years of experience helping clients resolve complex probate and fiduciary, real estate, and professional liability matters. Co-chair of the firm's probate and fiduciary litigation practice, Ronan handles family disputes, fiduciary duty claims, trust matters, partnership and limited liability company disputes, and other trust and estates matters for individuals and their families. In his real estate practice, he advises and advocates for clients on zoning, leasing, permitting, and other real estate disputes. In the professional liability area, Ronan defends lawyers and law firms in malpractice cases and provides legal ethics advice.

He also serves as Goulston & Storrs' Assistant General Counsel.

Richard Rosensweig, who is based in Boston, focuses his practice on defending lawyers and law firms facing professional malpractice claims and disciplinary matters. He also counsels his law firm clients in connection with ethical matters and regulatory investigations.

In addition to his high-powered malpractice defense practice, he handles complex corporate and securities litigation, and serves as Goulston & Storrs' General Counsel. Rosensweig has obtained dismissal of dozens of securities class actions in courts throughout the country.

Adam Safer is a New York-based commercial litigator who focuses his practice on complex disputes primarily in the real estate, financial services, and construction industries. He tries cases in federal and state courts and all major arbitral forums, including the ICC, JAMS, AAA, and FINRA. In the real estate realm, Safer's trial work spans disputes involving compliance with the Fair Housing Act and related statutes, bidding on public procurements, and alleged breaches of contract and fiduciary duty. He also serves as the firm's Assistant General Counsel.

Richard Zielinski, who is based in Boston and New York, is a nationally regarded "bet the company" trial lawyer handling a wide range of complex, high-stakes commercial litigation. He is well-known for his specific expertise representing major law firms across the county in legal malpractice defense, disciplinary

matters, and intra-firm disputes.

Zielinski has extensive trial experience in a wide range of business and real estate disputes, and also defends manufacturers in products liability, mass tort, and class action cases.

He is a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers.



About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit

.

Contact: