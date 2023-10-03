(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Company Announcement 31/2023 Peberlyk 4

DK-6200 Aabenraa

Telefon +45 70 10 78 79

Telefax +45 74 37 35 36

Sydbank A/S

CVR-nr. DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank

3 October 2023

Dear Sirs

Transactions with shares in Sydbank by managers and closely associated persons

Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation Sydbank makes public transactions with shares in the Bank conducted by managers and persons closely associated with them.

Reference is made to the attached table showing detailed information about the transaction.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S







Attachments



Attachment - Karen Frøsig

Attachment - Bjarne Larsen

Attachment - Jørn Adam Møller Attachment - Jørn Krogh Sørensen





