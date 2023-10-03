(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Company Announcement 31/2023
Sydbank A/S
CVR-nr. DK 12626509, Aabenraa
| 3 October 2023
Dear Sirs
Transactions with shares in Sydbank by managers and closely associated persons
Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation Sydbank makes public transactions with shares in the Bank conducted by managers and persons closely associated with them.
Reference is made to the attached table showing detailed information about the transaction.
Yours sincerely
Sydbank A/S
